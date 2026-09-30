Goldman Sachs Shifts Rate Hike Expectation From October To December

Following a softer-than-expected core PCE price index increase of 0.25% in August, Goldman Sachs has revised its Federal Reserve policy timeline, pushing its expectation for a second interest rate hike from October to December. The adjustment arrives as Q2 GDP growth is revised upward to 2.2%.

Strategic Takeaways for Market Participants Core PCE Softening: August core PCE rose 0.25% sequentially, bringing the annual rate to 3.01%, sitting below consensus forecasts.

August core PCE rose 0.25% sequentially, bringing the annual rate to 3.01%, sitting below consensus forecasts. GDP Upgrades: Real Q2 GDP growth was revised upward by 0.7 percentage points to an annualized 2.2%, supported by stronger consumer spending and investment growth.

Real Q2 GDP growth was revised upward by 0.7 percentage points to an annualized 2.2%, supported by stronger consumer spending and investment growth. Delaying the Pivot: Goldman Sachs analysts now view an October rate hike as unlikely, shifting their projection for the second hike to December.

Decoding the August Core PCE Shift

The macroeconomic narrative shifted at the close of Q3 as inflation indicators came in cooler than anticipated. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index printed a 0.25% gain in August. This brought the annualized rate to 3.01%, trailing earlier market expectations.

Here is the math: Goldman Sachs now models a 3.0% expansion for core PCE on a Q4/Q4 basis. That projection sits below the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) participant median projection of 3.4%. But the underlying methodology reveals a deeper nuance. The downward revision to the annualized core PCE growth rate stemmed largely from methodological changes and reflected a major revision within the portfolio management component.

Following this inflation print and subsequent commentary from New York Fed official John Williams, institutional consensus adjusted rapidly. Market mechanics now dictate that an October tightening move is unlikely. Instead, market participants are looking toward the December FOMC meeting as the next likely junction for monetary policy calibration.

National Accounts and Q2 GDP Revisions

While inflation metrics cooled, broader economic output showed unexpected resilience. Real GDP was revised upward by 0.7 percentage points to an annualized 2.2% in the third estimate for the second quarter. This acceleration was driven primarily by robust upward revisions to consumption and investment growth.

Annual revisions to the national accounts also painted a sturdier picture for earlier periods. Real GDP growth for the first quarter of 2026 was adjusted upward by 0.4 percentage points to 2.5%. Historical revisions for prior years, however, remained modest.

Consumer behavior continues to adjust to elevated borrowing costs. The U.S. personal saving rate was revised significantly higher, standing at 4.1% in August.

U.S. Macroeconomic Indicators & Goldman Sachs Revisions Economic Metric Prior Estimate / Rate Updated Figure Context / Trend August Core PCE (MoM) N/A 0.25% Lower than expected; annual rate prints at 3.01%. Q4/Q4 Core PCE (GS Forecast) 3.4% (FOMC Median) 3.0% Methodological adjustments drive downward revision. Real Q2 GDP (Annualized) earlier estimate 2.2% Upward revision of 0.7 percentage points. Q1 2026 GDP Growth (Annualized) earlier estimate 2.5% Upward revision following annual national account updates. U.S. Personal Saving Rate (August) Lower historical baseline 4.1% Significantly higher savings cushion reported for late summer. Q3 GDP Tracking Estimate (GS) N/A 3.3% Trimmed by 0.1 percentage points amid wider goods deficit.

Trade Imbalances and Q3 Growth Projections

Not all sectors are firing on all cylinders. The U.S. goods trade deficit widened more aggressively than anticipated in August.

Consequently, Goldman Sachs adjusted its internal tracking models. The investment bank trimmed its real GDP tracking estimate for the third quarter by 0.1 percentage points, bringing it down to an annualized 3.3%.

Even with these domestic crosscurrents, the overarching debate among institutional economists centers on terminal rates. Goldman Sachs sees a high probability that the FOMC will ultimately determine that additional rate hikes are unnecessary.