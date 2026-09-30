EPC Groupe Files 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

EPC Groupe (Euronext: EXPL) has officially deposited and published its half-yearly financial report for the period ending June 30, 2026. The document is now available to the public and filed with France’s Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Operational and Financial Milestones at Q2 Close Regulatory Filing: The half-yearly financial report for the period closed June 30, 2026, was filed with the AMF.

The half-yearly financial report for the period closed June 30, 2026, was filed with the AMF. Market Position: Operating under ticker EXPL on Euronext, the company anchors its business in industrial explosives, demolition, and urban mining.

Operating under ticker EXPL on Euronext, the company anchors its business in industrial explosives, demolition, and urban mining. Scale: The group manages a network of 44 subsidiaries spanning over 29 countries, backed by a 2025 revenue baseline exceeding €592 million.

Accessing the 2026 Half-Yearly Financial Report

The release follows standard regulatory disclosure protocols for Euronext-listed entities. Market participants and shareholders can review the complete dossier directly via the EPC Groupe Investor Relations portal.

For administrative inquiries and shareholder relations, the company directs communications through Charles-Ernest Armand, Directeur Administratif et Financier, alongside Lilia Goncalves, Responsable Communication Groupe, and Mathieu Omnes, Relations Investisseurs.

Core Industrial Segments and Global Footprint

With a history spanning 130 years, EPC Groupe maintains a dual operational focus. The primary segment centers on the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of industrial explosives tailored for mining, quarrying, and subterranean infrastructure projects. Concurrently, the firm operates as a leader in structural demolition, waste recycling, and urban mining.

This operational breadth positions the company at the intersection of heavy infrastructure development and the circular economy. The group’s 3,000-plus workforce deploys these specialized technical solutions across 44 operating subsidiaries globally.

EPC Groupe: Corporate Profile & Reporting Metrics Metric / Indicator Data Point Exchange & Ticker Euronext – EXPL Reporting Period Half-Year 2026 (Ended June 30, 2026) Filing Authority Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) 2025 Full-Year Revenue > €592 M€ Global Workforce 3,000+ Employees across 44 subsidiaries

Market Implications and Transparency Requirements

By making these accounts publicly accessible via the official Actusnews Wire repository, management complies with transparency mandates. The interim disclosures provide the necessary data for the company.