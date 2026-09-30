Portuguese PM Montenegro defends economic strategy in Arcos de Valdevez

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luís Montenegro defended his administration’s economic strategy, insisting that the government is balancing targeted cost-of-living relief with strict fiscal prudence. Speaking during a housing delivery ceremony in Arcos de Valdevez, Montenegro addressed pressure over rising fuel and grocery prices while signaling a willingness to negotiate contentious urban rental reforms in the Assembly of the Republic.

Balancing Cost-of-Living Pressures and Fiscal Discipline

Facing persistent economic strain across Portuguese households, Montenegro maintained that the executive is executing a comprehensive strategy to cushion the blow of rising expenses. “We are making a great effort in Portugal to help families and businesses cope with increasing costs,” Montenegro stated, pointing to pressures on fuel and food staples.

At the same time, the prime minister drew a hard line on public finances, arguing that short-term measures risk repeating historical mistakes. “We have to prevent the future so as not to unbalance the accounts, otherwise that is a difficulty tomorrow, as has already happened in the past,” he cautioned. Opening the PSD National Council earlier in the week, Montenegro admitted the potential need for supplementary support measures provided they do not “onerar todos no futuro”.

Navigating Rental Market Overhauls and Legislative Compromise

Beyond immediate inflation relief, the legislative spotlight remains fixed on the government’s proposed Urban Lease Regime (Regime do Arrendamento Urbano). The prime minister expressed readiness to deepen convergence points with opposition parties, noting that he does not have an absolute majority and needs to approach positions to viabilize legislative instruments in the Assembly of the Republic.

Montenegro emphasized that the executive’s proposal intertwines tax relief with housing supply incentives. Under the framework, tenants would secure higher income tax (IRS) deductions for rent expenses, while landlords who place properties on the market would benefit from reduced tax burdens. “The pieces fit together,” Montenegro explained, arguing that lower taxation stimulates both construction and leasing activity.

Rejecting characterizations of the legislation as a form of rental flexibilization, the prime minister pushed back against opposition rhetoric. “It is not flexibilization. There is no point in having bogeys,” he remarked, describing the bill as a balanced package designed to inject dynamism into a housing market while safeguarding vulnerable and elderly tenants.

The Stakes for Parliamentary Consensus

Because the government lacks an absolute majority, passing the legislative package hinges on finding common ground in Parliament. Montenegro asserted that the executive’s current draft already incorporates several proposals originally featured in the electoral manifestos of opposition groups, including the Chega and Socialist parties.

Urging political actors to prioritize public commitments over partisan posturing, the prime minister called for a sober debate on housing scarcity. “If the market does not make homes available for rent, there are few homes. If there are few, the price is higher,” he noted. With debate in the Assembly, the executive maintains that margin exists for adjustments, provided the core cross-sector strategy remains intact.