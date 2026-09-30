Arie Kriting Mourns the Death of His Younger Brother Amal Buton

Indonesian actor and stand-up comedian Arie Kriting and his wife, Indah Permatasari, traveled to Kota Baubau, Sulawesi Tenggara, following the death of Arie’s younger brother, Amal Buton, on September 24, 2026.

The Bottom Line The Loss: Amal Buton, younger brother to Arie Kriting, passed away on September 24, 2026, prompting an immediate trip to Kota Baubau by Arie and Indah Permatasari.

Amal Buton, younger brother to Arie Kriting, passed away on September 24, 2026, prompting an immediate trip to Kota Baubau by Arie and Indah Permatasari. Family Resilience: Indah Permatasari shared tender photographs of Arie and his mother embracing and finding mutual comfort amidst their grief, highlighting a shared vulnerability.

Indah Permatasari shared tender photographs of Arie and his mother embracing and finding mutual comfort amidst their grief, highlighting a shared vulnerability. Public Gratitude: Arie Kriting posted a tribute to his late brother on Instagram, thanking well-wishers and asking for prayers and forgiveness for the deceased.

Returning to Kota Baubau Amid Sudden Loss

The loss occurred on September 24, 2026. Arie and his wife, Indah Permatasari, traveled to Kota Baubau, Sulawesi Tenggara, to join the grieving household.

Arriving at the family residence, Arie immediately embraced his father and mother, anchoring himself in familial bonds during a deeply painful moment. The couple chose to share glimpses of their coping process with honesty and emotional transparency, publishing updates directly to their Instagram accounts.

Capturing Vulnerability and Mutual Strength in the Family Home

In an intimate portrait shared across social media, Indah Permatasari documented the profound sorrow inside the family home, capturing Arie Kriting and his mother resting while embracing one another. “Sama-sama rapuh, tapi saling menguatkan,” Indah wrote, encapsulating the dual reality of sharing a fragile state while actively sustaining each other through the crisis.

Indah also used her platform to direct words of encouragement straight to her husband, urging him to lean into the guidance of his parents. “Kuat kuat ya sayangku @arie_kriting Dengerin nasihat Bapak dan Mama yah. Pokoknya kita harus tabah terus ya Bang Arie,” she posted, establishing a clear line of public solidarity.

Timeline of Public Tributes and Final Farewells

Date Event / Milestone Platform September 24, 2026 Amal Buton passes away; family announces the loss Instagram (@indahpermatas / @arie_kriting) Post-September 24, 2026 Arie Kriting and Indah Permatasari travel to Kota Baubau to meet grieving parents Family Residence, Sulawesi Tenggara Following Arrival Sharing of vulnerable moments and public expressions of gratitude for community prayers Social Media Accounts

Arie Kriting’s Message of Gratitude to Well-Wishers

Arie Kriting broke his silence by posting a dedicated remembrance alongside photographs of his late brother. Acknowledging the support, the actor expressed appreciation for the public’s kindness during an agonizing period.

“Terima kasih untuk semua doa baiknya. Semoga adik saya almarhum @amal_buton mendapat tempat terbaik di sisi Allah SWT. Mohon dimaafkan jika ada yang kurang berkenan, mohon diikhlaskan,” Arie wrote in his public address.