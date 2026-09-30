Contour Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Muscle Shoals to Dallas-Fort Worth

Contour Airlines announced a new direct air service connecting the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, launching November 12, 2026. The schedule update reallocates five weekly roundtrips from the existing Charlotte route to Dallas-Fort Worth while maintaining daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

For travelers across the Shoals region, regional connectivity is entering a transitional phase. By securing a direct line to an international transit point, Northwest Alabama is positioning itself differently on the aviation map.

Shifting Schedules at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport

Beginning November 12, 2026, Contour Airlines will operate five weekly roundtrip flights between Muscle Shoals (MSL) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Barry Griffith, director of the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, noted that DFW represents a heavily requested direct destination for local travelers.

At the same time, the carrier is adjusting its footprint on its current corridor. Five weekly flights previously dedicated to the Muscle Shoals–Charlotte route are moving to the new Texas connection. Despite the shift, passengers will retain daily, non-stop access to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), ensuring continuity for frequent flyers.

The operational framework for both routes relies on Contour’s regional fleet. Flights utilize 30-seat regional aircraft equipped with leather seating, expanded legroom across all rows, complimentary snacks, and onboard beverage service.

Operational Timetable for Muscle Shoals Regional Routes

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency MSL to DFW 7:50 a.m. 9:50 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday DFW to MSL 5:00 p.m. 6:50 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday MSL to CLT 12:25 p.m. 3:15 p.m. Daily CLT to MSL 11:05 a.m. 11:50 a.m. Daily

Connecting Northwest Alabama to Global Hubs

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport serves as one of the major connection points in the country. Ben Munson, president of Contour Airlines, emphasized that the expansion provides the community with a vital gateway to a major U.S. market and wider national destinations.

Beyond point-to-point travel, the route facilitates connections through Contour’s interline partnerships. Passengers departing Muscle Shoals can book connections with major carriers including American, Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, and United.

Airport leadership anticipates that the new service will drive passenger volume upward. Affordable fares aimed at both corporate travelers and vacationers are expected to stimulate regional commerce, offering a reliable transport link for the wider Northwest Alabama community.

Tickets and reservations are currently available directly through the airline’s website or via the customer service center at (888) 332-6686, alongside standard online and local travel agencies.