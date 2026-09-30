The Breaking Consensus Over Switzerland’s Fighter Jet Deal

Speaking to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Gerhard Pfister argued that the recent Business Audit Commission (GPK) report leaves the jet procurement politically exposed. While the report highlights critical system vulnerabilities, Pfister insists the substantive political fallout remains unresolved.

Pfister firmly rejects this line of reasoning, labeling the dismissive attitude a dangerous defense reflex.

“Gewisse Ratskollegen wiegeln ab und begnügen sich mit einem lapidaren ‘shit happens’,” Pfister told the NZZ, criticizing colleagues who treat glaring acquisition flaws as mere administrative accidents.

Unanswered Questions Behind the Fixed-Price Controversy

At the heart of the political storm is the contentious question of whether a true fixed price ever existed for the jets. The GPK report asserts that no such guarantee was secured, contradicting long-held assertions by the VBS and the Federal Council.

Pfister, drawing on his background rather than legal training, expressed astonishment at how elastic political semantics became when defending the contract. Despite early warnings from financial controllers and independent institutions that a flat-rate fixed price was unfeasible for such a high-tech acquisition, parliamentary majorities routinely attacked the messengers instead of engaging with the fiscal reality.

“Ich bin kein Jurist, sondern Germanist. Mich erstaunt, wie stark man die Semantik des Begriffs ‘Fixpreis’ gedehnt hat,” Pfister noted, pointing to systemic resistance within federal departments when facing uncomfortable expert scrutiny.

Political Fallout and Intra-Party Pressure

By throwing his weight behind a PUK, Pfister places his own political home under intense scrutiny. The Mitte party has held the defense portfolio for eight years, making it a primary target for accountability regarding the procurement process.

Yet Pfister maintains that avoiding an inquiry sends the wrong signal to the public. If the acquisition was executed entirely above board—as federal officials have repeatedly insisted—an independent parliamentary commission will verify those claims. Refusing to investigate, he warns, ensures the scandal will perpetually resurface during future public votes and defense debates.

“Wer meint, mit dem GPK-Bericht und der Stellungnahme des Bundesrats sei beim F-35 alles auf Kurs, täuscht sich,” Pfister cautioned, emphasizing that ongoing skepticism will haunt every upcoming defense funding ballot unless thoroughly addressed.

The Path Ahead for Defense Oversight

Pfister doubts that heavily redacted documents will satisfy a restless parliament or a public demanding clear answers.

For Pfister, securing the future of Swiss security policy requires facing past missteps head-on rather than sweeping them under the rug of emergency defense needs.

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