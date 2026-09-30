AlUla Skies Festival 2026: Dates, Hot-Air Balloons & Stargazing Guide

The AlUla Skies Festival returns from November 6-15, 2026, offering hot-air balloon flights over Hegra, telescope-led stargazing, and outdoor cinema against the backdrop of ancient Saudi Arabian landscapes. Timed around crisp autumn temperatures and rare astronomical alignments like the Leonid meteor shower, the 10-day event highlights AlUla’s growing appeal for experiential tourism.

Shifting to November for Optimal Stargazing Conditions

Unlike previous editions held in the spring, the 2026 festival moves to November to capture some of the clearest night skies and most favorable weather conditions of the year. Daytime temperatures in AlUla during November hover between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, while evening hours drop sharply to a brisk 9 to 15 degrees Celsius. Here is why that matters: these cooler evening temperatures coincide with pristine dark-sky conditions, making it an ideal period for deep-space observation and outdoor night programming.

This year’s dates have been carefully orchestrated around moonless skies from November 7 to 12, featuring a new moon on November 9. The festival’s grand finale on November 15 perfectly aligns with the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, during which observers can expect to catch up to 20 shooting stars an hour under optimal conditions.

Soaring Over Hegra and Evening Light Spectacles

The crown jewel of the festival remains the AlUla Skyrise attraction. Visitors aged six and older can board one of 30 hot-air balloons for a 60-minute sunrise ascent over the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. For travelers wanting a briefer airborne introduction, tethered balloon ascents offer a scaled-down alternative. Dedicated shuttle and pick-up points operated by selected local hotels and festival organizers streamline transit across the sprawling desert expanse.

After sunset, the landscape shifts from aerial adventures to ground-level luminescence. Hot Air Balloon Glow Shows will transform Hegra on November 6-7 and Elephant Rock on November 13-14. These evening spectacles pair tethered, glowing balloons with dynamic light projections, musical scores, fire performances, and live aerial acrobatics.

Expanding the Itinerary With Stargazing and Wellness

The 2026 program deepens its focus on nocturnal exploration and holistic well-being. Evening itineraries feature expert-led telescope stargazing sessions at AlUla Fort, guided night hikes beneath the constellations, and screenings at the VOX Moonlight Cinema located at Our Habitas AlUla.

Adding a new dimension to the AlUla Moments calendar, the festival introduces Sunset Stillness wellness sessions on November 13-14. These gatherings integrate guided meditation, sound immersion therapy, and specialized breathwork against the ancient canyon backdrop.

Event Feature Dates (November 2026) Key Highlights AlUla Skyrise Nov 6 – Nov 15 Sunrise hot-air balloon flights over Hegra Balloon Glow Shows Nov 6-7 & Nov 13-14 Illuminated balloons, music, and fire acts at Hegra and Elephant Rock Astronomical Peak Nov 9 & Nov 15 New moon darkness followed by the Leonid meteor shower Sunset Stillness Nov 13-14 Guided meditation, sound immersion, and breathwork

The Takeaway

By shifting the AlUla Skies Festival into November, organizers have successfully married high-adventure tourism with precision astronomy. Whether you are floating above Nabataean tombs at dawn or tracking meteors under a moonless desert canopy, the event proves that ancient landscapes offer some of the most forward-looking experiential travel itineraries in the region. Will you be packing your winter layers for a desert stargazing excursion this November?