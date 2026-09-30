AVPN launches international push in Naples, Seoul, and Guangzhou

In October, the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) is launching a major international push across Italy and Asia, highlighted by anti-food-fraud talks in Naples, a new training school opening in Seoul, and the expansion of affiliated pizzerias across China.

Naples Tackles Food Fraud at the OPSON Operations

The global safeguarding of authentic culinary traditions begins at home, and Italy is putting culinary authenticity front and center. On October 8, Naples hosts the opening of the 16th edition of OPSON, an international operation dedicated to tackling food fraud. AVPN Vice President Massimo Di Porzio is stepping into this arena as a special panelist, taking part in the session focused on pizza.

Expanding the AVPN Footprint in South Korea

While Naples examines the integrity of the supply chain, the Association is simultaneously planting deep roots in East Asia. Also on October 8, AVPN President Antonio Pace and Director General Stefano Auricchio travel to Seoul alongside master pizzaiolo Fulvio Belfiore. Their mission is the official opening of the Association’s new school in South Korea. The facility will waste no time getting to work, hosting its first training course starting on October 12.

Growing the Network Across Greater China

Further east, the momentum continues into mainland China as the AVPN solidifies its presence. On October 17, Secretary General Paolo Surace joins Director General Stefano Auricchio in Guangzhou. Their itinerary includes the opening of two new affiliated pizzerias alongside the presentation of two AVPN plaques. With these latest additions, the number of AVPN-affiliated pizzerias in China will rise to more than ten.

Date (October) Location Key AVPN Representatives Event Focus October 8 Naples, Italy Massimo Di Porzio 16th OPSON session focused on pizza October 8 Seoul, South Korea Antonio Pace, Stefano Auricchio, Fulvio Belfiore Official opening of the new AVPN school October 12 Seoul, South Korea N/A Commencement of the first training course October 17 Guangzhou, China Paolo Surace, Stefano Auricchio Opening of two new affiliated pizzerias and plaque presentations

Ultimately, these three distinct October milestones underline a unified global strategy. Whether battling counterfeit ingredients in Southern Italy or training the next generation of culinary artists in Seoul and Guangzhou, the AVPN continues to bridge traditional heritage with modern international reach.