1. Klasse Mur/Mürz B Round 7 Preview and Fixtures

As the 2026 football season in Austria approaches its seventh round, the 1. Klasse Mur/Mürz B delivers a compelling slate of fixtures scheduled for the upcoming weekend of October 3 and October 4, 2026. Presented by Interwetten, the latest preview highlights league table battles, current form curves, and head-to-head statistics across regional matchups.

Title Contenders Clash in St. Stefan ob Leoben

The standout fixture of the seventh round brings together two teams at the summit of the table. On Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 10:30 AM, TuS Wilding Transporte St. Stefan ob Leoben welcomes TUS Krieglach II.

St. Stefan holds the advantage at the top of the standings thanks to a superior goal difference of plus-29, having scored 31 goals and conceded two. Krieglach II sits right behind in second place with 33 goals scored and eight conceded, yielding a plus-25 goal difference.

Mid-Table Battles and Chasing Packs

Further down the table, ATUS Niklasdorf prepares to host SV Stanz II on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Niklasdorf currently occupies 3rd place with 10 points from five matches, averaging 2.00 points per game with 14 goals for and seven against. SV Stanz II enters the fixture in 7th place, having accumulated seven points from five outings with a minus-three goal difference. There are no direct head-to-head encounters registered between these two specific squads.

In another Saturday afternoon encounter at 3:00 PM, Phönix Mürzzuschlag/Hönigsberg faces Oberaich II. Phönix holds 6th place with seven points from five games, while Oberaich II is in 11th place with three points earned across six matches.

Fixture Adjustments and Direct Comparisons

The scheduled match between FC Trofaiach II and ESV Mürzzuschlag II, also set for Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 3:00 PM, has been officially marked as cancelled. Prior to this, Trofaiach II sat in 12th place with zero points from six matches, while ESV Mürzzuschlag II held 4th place with nine points from six games. Their past encounters reflect a rivalry, featuring two wins for ESV Mürzzuschlag II, one victory for Trofaiach II, and two draws across five historical fixtures.

Round 7 Fixtures and Season Statistics Overview Matchup Date & Time Home Standing & Points Away Standing & Points ATUS Niklasdorf vs. SV Stanz II Sa, 03.10.2026, 15:00 3rd Place (10 Pts, 5 Games) 7th Place (7 Pts, 5 Games) Phönix Mürzzuschlag/Hönigsberg vs. Oberaich II Sa, 03.10.2026, 15:00 6th Place (7 Pts, 5 Games) 11th Place (3 Pts, 6 Games) FC Trofaiach II vs. ESV Mürzzuschlag II Sa, 03.10.2026, 15:00 (Abgesagt) 12th Place (0 Pts, 6 Games) 4th Place (9 Pts, 6 Games) SK Stojen vs. TUS Kraubath Sa, 03.10.2026, 15:00 5th Place (7 Pts, 5 Games) 9th Place (4 Pts, 6 Games) TuS St. Stefan ob Leoben vs. TUS Krieglach II So, 04.10.2026, 10:30 1st Place (15 Pts, 5 Games) 2nd Place (15 Pts, 5 Games) SV Traboch vs. SV St. Marein/St. Lorenzen II So, 04.10.2026, 15:00 10th Place (3 Pts, 5 Games) 8th Place (6 Pts, 6 Games)

Concluding Weekend Outlook

Saturday’s action also features SK Stojen squaring off against TUS Kraubath at 3:00 PM. Stojen holds 5th place with seven points, whereas Kraubath rests in 9th place with four points from six matches. Historical data shows Stojen holding the upper hand in direct duels, securing two wins and six points in past meetings against Kraubath.

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 3:00 PM, SV Traboch takes on SV St. Marein/St. Lorenzen II. Traboch looks to improve from 10th place with three points, while St. Marein II arrives in 8th place with six points. Head-to-head records favor Traboch, which has claimed four victories in their previous five encounters against St. Marein II.