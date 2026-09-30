47 Teams Up With Motofumi “POGGY” Kogi and 9 Japanese Brands for “JAPAN 9” Collection

Boston-based casual lifestyle brand ’47 has launched “JAPAN 9,” a collaborative collection curated by fashion figure Motofumi “POGGY” Kogi featuring nine distinct Japanese fashion labels. Debuting on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, with an exclusive pop-up at Isetan Shinjuku, the project reinterprets the classic baseball cap through unique regional craftsmanship, material treatments, and tailoring.

Reimagining the Baseball Cap Through Nine Distinct Lenses

Inspired by the fundamental composition of a baseball team—nine players on the field—the “JAPAN 9” project positions POGGY as the team manager overseeing a diverse lineup of contemporary Japanese designers. Each participating label was given creative freedom to transform the traditional ’47 cap silhouette using its own signature approach to textiles, hardware, and structural design.

The roster of participating brands reflects the breadth of contemporary Japanese design, including ANCELLM, beta post, KANEMASA PHIL., KHOKI, mister it., mukcyen, PROLETA RE ART, ssstein, and YOKE. Each label approached the canvas with a radically different methodology. ANCELLM utilized a specialized wash on horsehide leather to achieve a weathered, lived-in aesthetic, while beta post engineered a mixed-material construction designed to mimic the tactile feel of industrial cardboard.

Material Innovation at Isetan Shinjuku

The collaborative cap collection opened for presale on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the 1st Floor Promotion space within the Isetan Shinjuku Men’s Building. The in-person release runs through Tuesday, October 6, alongside a simultaneous digital release for select items on the Mitsukoshi Isetan online store. A wider global rollout is scheduled for mid-October on the official ’47 online store.

Other notable designs in the collection showcase the meticulous execution that has earned these independent Japanese labels a dedicated international following. KANEMASA PHIL. applied a proprietary cotton-nylon blend yielding an elegant, supple sheen, whereas KHOKI used a standard Los Angeles Dodgers cap as the foundation, elevating it with calf leather and intricate detailing. Meanwhile, mister it. introduced a functional hybrid design featuring a custom cover that transitions seamlessly from a cap to a compact mini bag.

Brand Name Design Approach & Material Choice Base Concept ANCELLM Specialized wash on horsehide leather Lived-in vintage aesthetic beta post Mixed materials replicating cardboard Industrial texture exploration KANEMASA PHIL. Proprietary cotton-nylon blend Supple, elegant sheen KHOKI Calf leather detailing on Dodgers base Elevated sports heritage mister it. Custom cover converting to mini bag Multifunctional utility mukcyen Delicate fabrics and pattern matching Precise textile craft PROLETA RE ART Hand-reconstructed vintage treatments Upcycled heritage detail ssstein High-density corduroy Textured modern tailoring YOKE Leather engineered to resemble denim Material deception and tailoring

Global Craftsmanship Meets American Heritage

Additional highlights in the collection emphasize artisanal techniques rarely seen in mass-market headwear. mukcyen focused on delicate fabrics paired with precise pattern matching, and PROLETA RE ART applied its signature hand-reconstructed vintage treatments to create heavily textured, layered finishes. Rounding out the lineup, ssstein constructed its contribution from high-density corduroy, while YOKE employed a clever trompe-l’œil technique using leather disguised as denim.

As the pop-up concludes its run at Isetan Shinjuku and prepares for its broader digital release in mid-October, collectors and enthusiasts will have a rare opportunity to wear nine distinct interpretations of modern craft.