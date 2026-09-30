Eva Lai to marry partner of two decades in 2027

Eva Lai, the 62-year-old inaugural Miss Asia Pageant winner and TVB actress, is set to marry her partner of over two decades in 2027. Speaking on the Hong Kong talk show Big City Shop, Lai shared that her adult children fully support the upcoming nuptials after the couple transitioned from long-time acquaintances to romantic partners.

The Bottom Line

The Announcement: Eva Lai confirmed during a Sept 28 appearance on Big City Shop that she will marry her boyfriend next year.

Eva Lai confirmed during a Sept 28 appearance on Big City Shop that she will marry her boyfriend next year. The History: The couple first met more than 20 years ago through church and maintained a platonic bond before romance blossomed in recent years.

The couple first met more than 20 years ago through church and maintained a platonic bond before romance blossomed in recent years. Family Support: Lai, now a grandmother, noted that her children from her previous marriage harbor no objections and routinely praise her future husband.

A Decades-Long Bond Blossoms into Marriage

For decades, audiences across Hong Kong and beyond watched Eva Lai carve out a path in the entertainment industry. From her win at the inaugural Miss Asia Pageant in 1985 to her turns in Flying Tiger Season 2, Forensic Heroes Season 4, and The Queen of News, Lai’s professional life has been well-documented. But during her late-September appearance on Big City Shop, the conversation pivoted to a deeply personal milestone.

When asked about her current relationship status by the hosts of Big City Shop, Lai offered a candid window into her romantic life. “Actually, it’s not like I specifically looked for it; I think it’s destiny and fate,” she reflected. She revealed that her bond with her partner spans over twenty years, rooted deeply in shared church communities. What started as a steady, enduring friendship eventually shifted into romance in recent years.

Looking Ahead and Family Approval

Speculation around wedding bells often invites intense media scrutiny. But Lai addressed the upcoming nuptials with a refreshing, unvarnished shyness. Asked directly about the wedding timeline, she offered a clear update: “It will happen soon. We are getting married next year.”

This chapter also marks a personal turning point for the actress, who weathered a separation and subsequent 2004 divorce from actor and martial artist Tony Liu (also known as Lau Wing). Following that period, which involved court injunctions filed in 2000 over domestic violence concerns, Lai focused on her career and raising their son and daughter. Now, her children have stepped up to champion her happiness. According to Lai, her kids “always praise him” and have raised no objections to her finding love again.

Key Milestones in Eva Lai’s Career and Personal Timeline Year Milestone / Production Category 1984 Appeared in the film Love in a Fallen City Film 1985 Won the inaugural Miss Asia Pageant Pageantry 1992 Married actor and martial artist Tony Liu (Lau Wing) Personal 2004 Officially divorced following a 2000 separation Personal 2020 Appeared in TVB’s Forensic Heroes Season 4 Television 2023 Appeared in the TVB series The Queen of News Television

Navigating Later-in-Life Romance in the Spotlight

Public figures navigating second acts often face a unique brand of cultural curiosity. Yet, Lai’s journey resonates far beyond traditional tabloid fascination. By framing her relationship through the lens of quiet endurance and spiritual community, she redefines how longevity and romance intersect in the public eye. As she prepares for her wedding, the industry veteran stands firmly in a space of her own making—backed by her family and defined by her resilience.