Josh Hart to Play Through Finger Injury Without Career-Ending Surgery

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart revealed he will play through his finger wrapped until retirement, noting that the only surgery that would fix his injury is a joint replacement that would end his career.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Diagnosis: Hart is managing a finger injury.

Hart is managing a finger injury. The Dilemma: Taping and wrapping maintains stability, whereas surgical intervention requires a joint replacement that would end his career.

Taping and wrapping maintains stability, whereas surgical intervention requires a joint replacement that would end his career. The Prognosis: By avoiding surgery, Hart continues his career.

Anatomical Realities of Finger Joint Surgery in Professional Athletes

For an NBA player like Josh Hart, who logged minutes en route to the Knicks’ championship run, finger stability is important for ball-handling, rebounding, and shooting mechanics.

Evaluating Performance Impact and Conservative Management

Opting out of a joint replacement means Hart will continue relying on taping and wrapping. Clinical observation from the previous season demonstrates that this management strategy did not impede his statistical productivity. Hart connected on 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts while averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

This shooting efficiency marked a stark statistical rebound from the 2024-25 campaign, where he converted 33.3 percent of his triples. Beyond perimeter shooting, Hart served as a player who did a little bit of everything for the Knicks, assuming more of the defensive responsibilities so Jalen Brunson could lead the way on the offensive side. His performance was further underscored during postseason performances, including scoring in double figures in two of the last three NBA Finals games against the San Antonio Spurs and exploding for 26 points in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Path Forward for the Defending Champions

As the New York Knicks prepare to defend their crown following the franchise’s first championship since 1973, maintaining roster health remains paramount. Hart’s commitment to playing through his finger injury highlights the calculus professional athletes face. By choosing functional management over invasive reconstruction, Hart ensures his continued presence on the floor as the Knicks defend their crown.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.