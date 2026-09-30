FMABC Hosts Diabetes Research and Care Event for Type 2 Patients

Centro Universitário FMABC in Santo André is hosting a dedicated health evaluation and clinical research intake event named “Dia D – Pesquisa, cuidado e informação sobre diabetes” on the upcoming Saturday, October 3. The initiative targets patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at least five years ago who do not use insulin or specific incretin-based therapies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Target Group: The screening is specifically for adults who have lived with type 2 diabetes for five years or more.

The screening is specifically for adults who have lived with type 2 diabetes for five years or more. Medication Restrictions: Individuals currently using insulin or GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists (such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Victoza, Trulicity, or Mounjaro) are excluded from this specific protocol.

Individuals currently using insulin or GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists (such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Victoza, Trulicity, or Mounjaro) are excluded from this specific protocol. On-Site Evaluations: Attendees will undergo biological sample collections alongside comprehensive metabolic and body composition assessments.

Screening Parameters and Clinical Eligibility at FMABC Campus

The academic medical center’s initiative focuses on gathering critical health metrics at the David Uip Auditorium, situated within the Center for Studies, Research, Prevention, and Treatment in Health (CEPES) on the FMABC campus in Santo André. Scheduled between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM, the program is structured to evaluate participants who may integrate a study related to renal and cardiovascular diseases.

Eligibility criteria require participants to have lived with a type 2 diabetes diagnosis for a minimum duration of five years. Furthermore, the protocol strictly excludes patients utilizing insulin or medications known as GLP-1 or GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Victoza, Trulicity, and Mounjaro.

Photo: revistaunick.com.br

Renal and Cardiovascular Research Objectives

The evaluations gathered during Saturday’s morning session feed into an investigation regarding renal and cardiovascular diseases. During the three-hour program, clinical staff will conduct blood and urine collections, anthropometric measurements, and evaluation of body fat composition.

Summary of FMABC Type 2 Diabetes Screening Protocol Parameter Specification Location David Uip Auditorium, CEPES, FMABC Campus, Santo André Date & Time Saturday, October 3, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Diagnostic Duration Minimum of 5 years with type 2 diabetes Medication Exclusions Insulin, GLP-1, and GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists Clinical Assessments Blood/urine collection, anthropometry, body fat composition

Multidisciplinary Patient Guidance and Support

The program will feature a multidisciplinary lecture with a psychologist, nutritionist, and physician regarding care related to diabetes, in addition to breakfast. Because vacancies for the initiative are limited, organizers have established a registration portal via the link https://forms.gle/oaS9nWDJ3eR9hzgs5.

References