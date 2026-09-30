Argentina Receives Second Batch of F-16 Jets and ARAD Rifles

Argentina’s military modernization push reached a significant milestone on September 29, 2026, with the arrival of a second batch of Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and the official presentation of modern infantry rifles designed to replace legacy armaments. Six F-16s touched down at the Área Material Río Cuarto in Córdoba, bringing the total number of operational jets received by the Fuerza Aérea Argentina to 12 out of 24 acquired from Denmark. Simultaneously, the Ministerio de Defensa unveiled the new ARAD-5 and ARAD-7 weapon systems, procured from Israel to systematically phase out decades-old FAL rifles.

A Transatlantic Journey Ends in Córdoba

The six newly arrived aircraft—comprising four F-16AM single-seaters and two F-16BM dual-seaters—landed at Las Higueras after enduring minor travel delays. Hundreds of local residents and aviation enthusiasts gathered near the perimeter to witness the arrival of the jets, which form the cornerstone of the country’s aerial defense revival. The squadron completed a grueling multi-stage transit from Denmark, stopping at the Zaragoza Air Base, the Gando Air Base, crossing the Atlantic, and making a final logistical stop at the Natal Air Base in Brazil.

This delivery marks the exact halfway point of a 24-jet acquisition agreement finalized with the Danish government. The initial cohort of six aircraft arrived in December 2025. In July, Argentine pilots completed their first solo flights within national airspace utilizing the F-16 system under the umbrella of the Peace Cóndor program. The Río Cuarto facility has transformed into a bustling hub for technical training, pilot instruction, and infrastructure preparation. However, the celebratory atmosphere of the arrival was visibly accompanied by demonstrations from military personnel protesting ongoing healthcare and social security challenges.

Replacing the FAL: The Israeli ARAD Systems Arrive

While the skies over Córdoba welcomed modern supersonic aviation, infantry modernization took center stage at the Regimiento de Infantería 1 “Patricios.” The Ministerio de Defensa formally presented the ARAD-5 and ARAD-7 rifle platforms, which arrived in an initial consignment of 250 units during the first week of September. Technical teams from the Ejército Argentino completed rigorous evaluation and acceptance protocols at the Campo de Mayo Military Garrison.

The acquisition stems from a direct State-to-State contract with Israel Weapons Industries (IWI). This move initiates the long-awaited retirement of the classic FAL rifles that have armed various military branches for decades, alongside select M-16 rifles utilized by the Infantería de Marina. Selection followed an exhaustive operational assessment throughout 2025 that pitted proposals from eight international defense manufacturers based in Argentina, Israel, Europe, and the United States against one another.

Distribution and Technical Specifications of the New Arsenals

The initial 250-unit procurement is strategically distributed across the armed branches. The Ejército Argentino receives 50 units of the ARAD-7 chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO, utilizing an AR-10 architectural foundation. Meanwhile, 200 units of the ARAD-5 chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO—built upon an AR-15 architecture—are split evenly, with 100 allocated to the Fuerza Aérea Argentina and 100 to the Infantería de Marina. Both modular variants feature integrated MEPRO M-5 red dot electro-optical sights. Manufacturer-led operation and maintenance training for military instructors and technical armorers is scheduled to begin across all three branches throughout October.

Beyond aviation and small arms, broader re-equipment initiatives continue to advance across the defense sector. These running programs encompass the ongoing technological upgrade of TAM 2C-A2 medium tanks, new electronic and operational deployments for the Armada, and domestic aerospace development initiatives managed by the Instituto de Investigaciones Científicas y Técnicas para la Defensa (CITEDEF). As these multi-domain programs coalesce, Argentina’s armed institutions are executing their most substantial structural update in decades.

The Road Ahead for Argentina’s Defense Capabilities

The dual integration of supersonic multirole fighters and modern modular infantry weaponry demonstrates a concerted push to mend critical capability gaps within Argentina’s defense architecture. While logistical hurdles, pilot training programs, and domestic labor disputes continue to challenge day-to-day operations, the physical presence of 12 operational F-16s and the rollout of standardized NATO-caliber rifles signal an irreversible shift toward contemporary military standards.