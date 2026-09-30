Tom Cruise film Digger arrives in Egyptian cinemas on October 1

Egyptian cinemas are set to welcome Digger on Thursday, October 1. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise alongside a powerhouse ensemble including Riz Ahmed and Sandra Hüller, the film arrives following a high-profile red-carpet premiere in Mexico City.

A High-Stakes Collaboration in Mexico City

The global promotional tour for Digger hit a major milestone at Parque Toreo in Mexico City, where director Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise were greeted by a massive crowd and local media. The choice of venue held distinct personal weight for Iñárritu, returning to his home territory for the launch of a project that marks his first cinematic partnership with Tom Cruise.

Fans in attendance gave Cruise a rapturous welcome, soundtracked by traditional mariachi music. During the festivities, Iñárritu playfully dubbed his leading man “Tomás Cruz” to the delight of the audience.

Genre-Bending Vision and Ensemble Cast

Speaking to the press during the Mexico City stop, Iñárritu pulled back the curtain on the tonal ambitions of the project. He described Digger as a work that is “deep, and absurd, and fun, and urgent, and human,” highlighting how the narrative blends comedy, drama, and human elements. According to the director, Cruise was the appropriate actor to embody the main character and its complexities and contradictions.

For his part, Cruise reflected on his deep-rooted history with the country, recalling his initial visits to Mexico during the 1980s. He emphasized the unique energy of the local audience and characterized his collaboration with Iñárritu as an exceptional experience. This creative partnership also reunites Iñárritu with cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, promising a new visual experience.

Production Detail Creative Lead / Cast Member Director & Co-Writer Alejandro González Iñárritu Lead Actor Tom Cruise Cinematography Emmanuel Lubezki Supporting Ensemble Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons Egyptian Release Date October 1

Global Rollout and the Egyptian Premiere

Following the festivities in Latin America, the distribution strategy moves swiftly to international territories. Egyptian cinemas will officially roll out the film on Thursday, October 1, offering local audiences the chance to experience the narrative on the big screen.

Photo: masrawy.com

With an ensemble cast rounded out by Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons, Digger stands as a release gathering Iñárritu’s directorial vision and Cruise’s presence.