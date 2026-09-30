Man Wanted for Unprovoked Wrench Attack on Coworker at Westmoreland County Pizza Shop

Gavin Lancaster Wanted After Unprovoked Wrench and Fist Attack at Fox’s First-Hand Pizza Den in Sewickley Township

Local law enforcement in Westmoreland County is actively searching for Gavin Lancaster following a violent, unprovoked assault on a coworker inside a Sewickley Township pizza shop. The incident, which unfolded over the weekend at Fox’s Pizza Den, left a victim hospitalized after enduring strikes from both closed fists and a metal wrench.

Inside the Westmoreland County Restaurant Assault

The disturbance began on a Saturday when local authorities initially received a call reporting a burglary in progress at the establishment. Upon arrival at Fox’s Pizza Den, responding officers found emergency medical services treating an injured victim inside the restaurant.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was simply sitting and eating a meal when Lancaster entered the establishment. Although Lancaster was not scheduled to work at the time, he approached the seated coworker and launched into a sudden physical battery.

Escalation and Flight from Sewickley Township

Witness accounts provided to investigators indicate that Lancaster initially struck the victim repeatedly in the head and face with his bare hands. After the initial barrage, Lancaster briefly left the building, pausing to shout demands for the victim to come outside and “fight him like a man.”

Instead of fleeing or confronting him outside, the victim remained inside the shop. Lancaster then re-entered the premises armed with a wrench, targeting the victim’s head once more before fleeing the scene completely.

Current Police Search and Legal Charges

Paramedics transported the injured worker to a nearby medical facility for treatment following the attack. Westmoreland County authorities have formally charged Gavin Lancaster with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Police continue their search for Lancaster and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact local law enforcement agencies.