Man Remanded in Custody for Allegedly Burning Girlfriend’s Hair with Blowtorch in Jealousy Attack

George Hawthorne, a 41-year-old resident of Glenvarna Drive in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, was remanded in custody on September 29, 2026, following a Belfast Magistrates Court hearing. He faces multiple charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, common assault, and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, after allegedly attacking his partner with a blowtorch lighter and a hammer.

Inside the Belfast Courtroom: The Allegations Against George Hawthorne

The case unfolded before District Judge Steven Keown, where details of the alleged attack on Saturday night emerged through police testimony. An investigating detective informed the court that officers received an emergency 999 call reporting that Hawthorne had attempted to set his girlfriend on fire inside his home. According to the complainant’s statement, she was awakened from her sleep when Hawthorne allegedly began burning her hair with a blowtorch-type gas lighter amid accusations that she was cheating on him.

The situation escalated quickly. Police stated that Hawthorne pushed the woman off the bed, causing cuts to her arm and finger. Investigators noted that the complainant suffered singed hair and blisters on her arm from the ordeal. “She said he kept putting the lighter towards her hair and she was scared it was going to go up in flames,” the investigating detective told the court, adding that Hawthorne allegedly used the same lighter to burn her left forearm three times.

From Lighter to Hammer: Threats and Property Destruction

The alleged violence did not stop in the bedroom. Court proceedings revealed that Hawthorne followed the woman into the kitchen, where he banged a hammer on the counter and threatened a neighbor. “She stated George said he was going to attack a neighbour with the hammer as she fancied the neighbour,” the detective testified. When the woman attempted to intervene and stop him, she suffered a puncture wound after Hawthorne allegedly twisted the spike of the hammer into her skin.

Beyond the physical assaults, investigators outlined additional charges involving property destruction. Hawthorne is accused of burning clothing belonging to the woman and ripping up her passport. During a subsequent search of the property, police officers seized a lighter discovered under a bedroom pillow and a hammer located behind the fridge.

Charge / Detail Recorded Information Defendant George Hawthorne (41) Location Glenvarna Drive, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim Key Allegations Assault ABH, criminal damage, common assault, weapons possession Recovered Items Lighter (under pillow), hammer (behind fridge) Judicial Outcome Remanded in custody until October 27, 2026

Defense Arguments and Bail Opposition

Opposing bail, the Police Service of Northern Ireland presented Hawthorne as a serial perpetrator of domestic violence. “[The injured party] described him as a very jealous person,” the detective told the court. Police argued that releasing the defendant posed significant risks of reoffending and interfering with the complainant.

Meanwhile, Hawthorne denies all charges brought against him. During police interviews, he claimed that the marks on the woman’s arm were the result of an old injury caused by hair straighteners and suggested that she picked at her own skin due to mental health issues. He also rejected any notion of jealousy, maintaining that their connection was merely a casual relationship.

The defense barrister disputed the portrayal of Hawthorne as controlling or jealous. Counsel argued that no burnt clothing was recovered from the scene and maintained that the lighter actually belonged to the complainant. Furthermore, the defense submitted that the accusations regarding the neighbor were unfounded, noting that the neighbors are elderly men, which made the allegations unusual. According to the defense, Hawthorne asserted that there was not even an argument.

District Judge Steven Keown ultimately refused bail, citing the risks of reoffending and potential interference with the complainant. Hawthorne was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on October 27th, 2026.