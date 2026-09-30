Charlotte Gainsbourg Sings Tribute at Anthony Vaccarello’s Final Saint Laurent Show

On September 30, 2026, Charlotte Gainsbourg delivered an emotional musical farewell to Anthony Vaccarello, artistic director of Saint Laurent, during the final moments of the brand’s spring-summer 2027 runway show in Paris. Clad in a black pantsuit beneath the Eiffel Tower, Gainsbourg performed an original track honoring Vaccarello’s ten years at the house.

The Bottom Line The Performance: Charlotte Gainsbourg stepped onto the runway during the final sequence of Anthony Vaccarello’s presentation, performing an original song with lyrics dedicated to the designer.

Charlotte Gainsbourg stepped onto the runway during the final sequence of Anthony Vaccarello’s presentation, performing an original song with lyrics dedicated to the designer. The Departure: The presentation marked the end of the creator’s era at Saint Laurent, drawing on the house’s historical affinity for gold and shadow.

A Suspended Moment Beneath the Eiffel Tower

The atmosphere inside the Parisian venue balanced nostalgia with modernism. As chronicled by Madame Figaro, the presentation unfolded under the golden illumination of the Eiffel Tower, where Anthony Vaccarello marked his ten years at the house. The designer’s production notes set a melancholic, poetic tone for the evening: “Une lumière brille d’autant plus intensément que nous savons qu’il est impossible de la retenir. Ce qui passe laisse parfois davantage de lumière que ce qui demeure.”

Stepping out of the obscurity of a set inspired by the Intercontinental hotel—the hotel in which Yves Saint Laurent presented his collections—Gainsbourg delivered a poignant live interpretation. Dressed in a tailleur, she serenaded the audience and the designer with custom lyrics: “You are so much Yves Saint Laurent, you are so much Anthony, gold, champagne and dangerous charm.” Here is the kicker: rather than a standard industry nod, the performance operated as a deeply personal love letter from the artist to the man whose era at the house is ending.

More Than a Muse: Unpacking a Thirteen-Year Alliance

The relationship between Gainsbourg and Vaccarello extends far beyond standard brand ambassadorship. First crossing paths in 2013 when the actress requested a creation of his brand for the César Awards, the pair built an artistic shorthand.

Collaboration Milestone Year Context & Medium Initial Meeting 2013 César Awards commission Vaccarello Appointment 2016 Creative Director arrives at Saint Laurent Cinematic Partnership 2019 Lux Æterna feature film production backed by Saint Laurent Music Video Directing 2025-2026 Vaccarello directs “Blurry Moon” music video for Gainsbourg

Their creative crossover crossed mediums seamlessly. Vaccarello directed Gainsbourg’s music video for “Blurry Moon”—a track produced and arranged by Sebastian that originated as the soundtrack for the Saint Laurent men’s autumn-winter 2025-2026 presentation. Furthermore, the collaboration crossed into archival celebration this past summer at the Rencontres d’Arles, where nostalgic photographic prints of Gainsbourg, supported by Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, and collector Maja Hoffmann, were exhibited ahead of a scheduled run at Saint Laurent Rive Droite.

Honoring House Codes in Gold and Black

The spring-summer 2027 runway presentation functioned as both a celebration of Vaccarello’s ten years and a reverent nod to the house’s founding philosophy. Yves Saint Laurent famously remarked on his affinity for metallic hues, stating, “J’aime l’or, c’est une couleur magique, j’allume toujours le noir avec de l’or.”

Photo: vogue.fr

Over the past ten years, Vaccarello translated that philosophy into his work. His collections consistently balanced structural severity with fluid drapery—incorporating fuchsia and purple accents, bustiers, caftans, capelines, and rich textures of brocade, taffeta, and fur. By closing this chapter with Gainsbourg’s vocal tribute under the Paris lights, the designer walked away from the house having honored its legendary past.

What do you think of this cinematic departure from the traditional runway format? Let us know your thoughts on Vaccarello’s ten years at Saint Laurent in the comments below.