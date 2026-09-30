An Se Young Makes History with Badminton Gold at 2026 Asian Games

Badminton world number one An Se Young made history at the Asian Games, becoming the first female singles player to defend the gold medal at two consecutive Asian Games. Defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-9, she claimed her eighth title of the season and tied Suzy Susanti’s career record of 46 titles.

Fantasy & Market Impact

An Se Young’s dominant run cements her status in global badminton tournaments.

Chasing History on the Court

The path to the gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games was far from a routine procession for the South Korean. Facing familiar rival Akane Yamaguchi, An Se Young encountered an intense early-match press that put her on the back foot. An Se Young adapted her defensive court coverage, neutralized Yamaguchi’s net attack, and asserted total control. The straight-sets victory—21:17, 21:9—clinched her eighth championship title of the 2026 season.

This milestone victory successfully defends the gold medal she secured three years prior in Hangzhou. More importantly, it brings her career total to 46 titles, officially equaling the historic benchmark set by Indonesian badminton legend Suzy Susanti. The ability to absorb early pressure and systematically break down an opponent underscores why the world number one dictates the pace of the modern game.

Doubles Resilience and Mixed Dominance

South Korea’s badminton success extended well beyond the women’s singles bracket. In a women’s doubles final, Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee faced China’s top-ranked pair, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning. After dropping a razor-thin opening game 28:26, the South Korean duo mounted a recovery. They took the next two games 21:18 and 21:18 to secure the gold medal, avenging recent meetings and underlining their championship pedigree.

Meanwhile, China claimed the mixed doubles gold through Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin. The Chinese pair delivered a performance against Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah, winning in straight games 21:19, 21:8.

Asian Games Badminton & Football Snapshot

Event / Category Winner / Gold Medalist Runner-Up / Opponent Score / Margin Women’s Singles Badminton An Se Young (South Korea) Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 21-17, 21-9 Women’s Doubles Badminton Baek Ha-na / Lee So-hee (South Korea) Liu Shengshu / Tan Ning (China) 26-28, 21-18, 21-18 Mixed Doubles Badminton Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin (China) Amri Syahnawi / Nita Violina Marwah (Indonesia) 21-19, 21-8 Women’s Football Semifinal North Korea China 2-0

Football Pitch Turning Points

Away from the badminton courts, the women’s football tournament at the 2026 Asian Games delivered as North Korea squared off against host nation China in the semifinals. For over fifty minutes, the tactical setup on both sides neutralized opposing threats, keeping the score deadlocked in a scoreless first half. The breakthrough arrived in the 54th minute when Chinese defender Yao Wei inadvertently redirected a cross into her own net.

Capitalizing on the defensive shift, North Korea pressed the advantage. With roughly ten minutes remaining in regulation, Myong Yu Jong struck a difficult shot to seal a 2-0 victory. The result propels the East Asian side into the gold medal match, keeping their tournament campaign firmly on track.

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