Interpol-Wanted Man Arrested in Norway for Sofienberg Park Attempted Murder

A 29-year-old Norwegian citizen wanted internationally for attempted murder has been taken into custody for four weeks following a court ruling by the Oslo District Court. The man, who had eluded authorities since early last year, was arrested at Gardermoen Airport after initiating contact with his defense counsel to arrange a voluntary return to Norway.

The fugitive had been the subject of an international alert issued through Interpol and the Schengen Information System (SIS) since February 2025. According to the detention ruling handed down by the Oslo District Court, judicial officials emphasized a clear risk of evasion, noting that the suspect left the country shortly after the violent incident occurred.

Arrest at Gardermoen After Voluntary Contact

The breakthrough in the evasion case came last week when the 29-year-old reached out directly to his defense attorney, Rikke Tangen De Vibe, to explore options for returning home voluntarily. Following those discussions, he flew back to Norway and arrived at Gardermoen Airport, where police officers were waiting to execute the arrest shortly before 09:00 on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Trude Helen Flåten, who is leading the prosecution for the case, confirmed that the suspect has been formally jailed on the charges that triggered his international warrant. “He was wanted for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm in a public place in February 2025,” Flåten stated regarding the basis of the detention order.

During the evening hours of Friday, February 7, 2025, emergency services deployed extensive resources to the public park following reports of gunfire, where a victim was ultimately discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Previous reporting indicated that the wounded individual managed to seek refuge inside a nearby establishment after the attack.

Legal Proceedings and Evidence

During the recent custody hearing, the accused did not make a physical appearance. His defense attorney has declined to comment on the matter at this stage of the proceedings. Court documents reveal that Snapchat correspondence between the suspect and the victim has been secured as part of the broader evidentiary framework.

Furthermore, the case file indicates that formal charges have already been drawn up against the man. The prosecution office aims to conduct a formal interrogation of the suspect in the near future, though defense counsel has not yet reviewed the finalized indictment document. Authorities are targeting the completion of the main court trial before the end of 2026.

While the court order and prosecution have established the parameters of the current four-week detention period, law enforcement officials have not disclosed the specific locations where the fugitive resided while avoiding domestic jurisdiction during his months abroad.