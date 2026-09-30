Handwritten Paul McCartney ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics for Sale

Rau for $599,415. The manuscript features handwritten annotations by McCartney and transcriptions by road manager Mal Evans, offering a rare look at the creation of one of the band’s defining anthems.

Original Working Lyrics for The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” Head to Auction

The Bottom Line The Artifact: A 1968 working manuscript for “Hey Jude” featuring handwritten notes by Paul McCartney and transcriptions by road manager Mal Evans.

A 1968 working manuscript for “Hey Jude” featuring handwritten notes by Paul McCartney and transcriptions by road manager Mal Evans. The Price Tag: The rare historical artifact is currently offered at $599,415 by the New Orleans gallery M.S. Rau.

The rare historical artifact is currently offered at $599,415 by the New Orleans gallery M.S. Rau. Provenance and Packaging: The lot includes an RIAA Gold Record award for the single alongside a notarized letter of authenticity from Craig Inciardi, a founding curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Inside the Manuscript and Recording History

The working paper captures a pivotal moment during the summer of 1968. According to details released with the listing, Mal Evans originally transcribed the lyrics before McCartney took pen to paper to refine the phrasing.

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The manuscript details specific arrangement cues marked by McCartney himself. Musicianship notes on the sheet target cues for the tambourine, as well as distinct directions for bandmates Ringo Starr and John Lennon. Most significantly, the paper displays the evolution of the song’s iconic final verse, where McCartney revised the closing line to read: “Remember to let her under your skin, then you’ll begin to make it better.”

That creative evolution preceded a recording schedule in July 1968. The Beatles initially recorded rehearsals and attempted backing tracks at EMI Studios before relocating to Trident Studios. The shift to Trident’s advanced eight-track equipment allowed the band to construct the master recording between July 31 and August 2. Released later that month, “Hey Jude” remained at number one in the United States for nine weeks.

Provenance, Verification, and Market Value

For high-end collectors navigating the rarified air of rock-and-roll memorabilia, documentation remains everything. The M.S. Rau listing pairs the lyric sheet with two vital pieces of corroborating history. Alongside the manuscript sits an RIAA Gold Record award for “Hey Jude.”

Crucially, the package includes a notarized letter of authenticity from Craig Inciardi, a founding curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, documenting their origin and authenticity. Priced at $599,415, the manuscript underscores the enduring financial and cultural gravity of the Beatles’ catalog in the high-end collector market.