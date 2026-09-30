Beran A. Loses Privacy Lawsuit Against Disney Over Home Footage

An Austrian man convicted of planning a foiled attack on a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna has lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on September 30, 2026. The plaintiff argued that featuring his parents’ home in the docu-series “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” violated his privacy rights.

Case Background and Court Ruling in Vienna

The legal battle centers around an episode of the Disney+ docu-series “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era,” which first aired in December 2025. The specific segment in question displayed the exterior of a home belonging to the parents of Beran A. in a town an hour’s drive from Vienna. The footage lasted for a matter of seconds and omitted any mention of his name.

Judge Nicole Baczak dismissed the privacy lawsuit on Wednesday during a one-hour trial that the plaintiff did not attend. The court established that the convicted individual had not lived at the property for two years prior to the broadcast and faced no prospect of residing there again in the near future. Furthermore, the court ruled that the fact his name had been widely reported in the news media did not matter, and home addresses in general do not deserve the highest level of legal protection.

Photo: aol.com

The Bottom Line

Legal Defeat: The convicted individual behind the foiled Vienna plot failed in his bid to penalize Disney for broadcasting exterior shots of his parents’ home.

The convicted individual behind the foiled Vienna plot failed in his bid to penalize Disney for broadcasting exterior shots of his parents’ home. Prior Settlements: Disney previously resolved separate claims by paying €3,000 ($3,400) in compensation to each of the defendant’s parents for showing the property.

Disney previously resolved separate claims by paying €3,000 ($3,400) in compensation to each of the defendant’s parents for showing the property. Upcoming Appeals: Defense counsel Ulrike Zeller confirmed that her client intends to appeal the ruling.

Streaming Modifications and Terrorism Convictions

While the docu-series remains available to stream on Disney+ across Europe, the segment showing the address was removed in May. Georg Kresbach, a lawyer for Disney, disclosed during court proceedings that the studio had already settled out of court with the defendant’s parents, providing each with €3,000 ($3,400) in compensation.

The plaintiff, identified as Beran A., has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2024. In May, an Austrian court sentenced him to 15 years in prison following a guilty verdict on various, mainly terrorism-related offences. Court records revealed that he attempted to procure illegal weaponry, including a machinegun and a hand grenade, and followed instructional material in an Islamic State video entitled “Make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom” to manufacture a small quantity of the explosive triacetone triperoxide.

Legal Precedents and Defense Plans

The ruling highlights boundaries regarding media broadcasts of residential properties. Judge Baczak emphasized that the plaintiff had not lived at the home for two years and there was no prospect of him living there again in the near future.

Despite the setback in the Vienna court, legal teams for the convicted man are moving forward with challenges. Ulrike Zeller confirmed the intention to appeal the Wednesday decision.