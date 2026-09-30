Ford Almussafes and Unions Sign Labor Agreement Through 2030

Ford Almussafes has secured a labor agreement through 2030 with the UGT union, guaranteeing inflation-beating wage increases and retroactive revisions. The pact arrives as the Valencia facility prepares for new vehicle production tied to a joint venture with China’s Geely, stabilizing the plant’s operational roadmap following a period of intermittent output adjustments.

The Bottom Line Labor Agreement Duration: The new framework at Ford Almussafes spans from 2027 to 2030, replacing the prior electrification agreement established in 2022.

The new framework at Ford Almussafes spans from 2027 to 2030, replacing the prior electrification agreement established in 2022. Compensation Structure: Wages will scale above inflation (IPC), featuring a special bonus climbing to 1,000 euros by 2027 before consolidating into base salary charts in 2029, backed by a retroactive clause dated January 1 for each active year.

Wages will scale above inflation (IPC), featuring a special bonus climbing to 1,000 euros by 2027 before consolidating into base salary charts in 2029, backed by a retroactive clause dated January 1 for each active year. Industrial Pipeline: The pact sets the stage for a Bronco variant launch in early 2028 and subsequent models under the Ford-Geely joint venture announced in July.

Securing Production Peace Ahead of the Ford-Geely Integration

Labor stability has become the primary operational metric for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) at its manufacturing hub in Almussafes, Valencia. Following months of negotiations that advanced the expiration timeline of the 2022 electrification framework, the factory’s majority union, UGT, signed an agreement extending through 2030. This pact arrives during a transitional operational window designed to cushion the facility against ongoing market shifts.

The urgency behind the negotiation schedule stems directly from industrial commitments. The plant is preparing to roll out a new variant of the Bronco model by early 2028. Furthermore, the strategic joint venture with Chinese automaker Geely, formalized in July, mandates the assembly of five distinct vehicle lines at the Spanish site alongside the ongoing production of the Kuga.

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Ford Almussafes Industrial and Labor Parameters Metric Details Current Workforce 4,123 employees Agreement Horizon 2027 – 2030 Special Bonus Milestone 1,000 euros (effective 2027, consolidated in 2029) Near-Term Downtime ERTE-RED active; production paused Sept 19 to Nov 1 (inclusive of weekends/stoppages)

Financial Mechanics and Inflation Protections of the 2030 Accord

The economic architecture of the new collective agreement moves away from flat adjustments by embedding automated protective layers. According to disclosures from UGT, compensation packages are anchored by indexation surpassing the Consumer Price Index (IPC). Here is the math: wage adjustments feature a retroactive clause effective January 1 for every operating year of the 2030 accord, eliminating lag risks during inflationary spikes.

Additionally, the special financial gratifications are slated to scale upward, reaching 1,000 euros by 2027. By 2029, these periodic bonuses will transition directly into base salary tables, locking in structural labor cost increases for the employer while ensuring long-term purchasing power recovery for the workforce.

Balancing Near-Term Output Adjustments with Long-Term Capacity Growth

While the long-term outlook gains clarity through the 2030 framework, the facility continues to navigate short-term volume adjustments. With a current headcount of 4,123 workers, Almussafes remains under an active ERTE-RED temporary employment regulation mechanism through December. Production schedules include structured stoppages across September and October, leading to an extended plant-wide pause lasting from September 19 through November 1 when factoring in weekends.

Management and labor representatives intend to monitor these operational metrics through the Observatory for Electrification commission. By establishing predictable labor costs and clear production milestones well in advance of the Geely-backed manufacturing rollout, Ford aims to anchor its European footprint amid intensifying regional competition and regulatory shifts in the automotive sector.