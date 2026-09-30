Carrefour and Intermarché Bid €155 Million for Colruyt’s French Subsidiary Codifrance

French retail heavyweights Carrefour (EPA: CA) and Intermarché have submitted competing acquisition proposals for Codifrance, the major wholesale subsidiary of Belgian group Colruyt (EBR: COLR), in a deal valued at approximately €155 million. The transaction would transfer control of a supply network serving 3,000 grocery outlets across France.

The Bottom Line

The Valuation: The proposed buyout of Codifrance sits at €155 million, anchored by an underlying annual revenue stream of €310 million.

The proposed buyout of Codifrance sits at €155 million, anchored by an underlying annual revenue stream of €310 million. The Asset: Codifrance acts as a vital wholesale backbone, servicing 3,000 franchise and independent supermarkets in France, with roughly one-third operating under banners such as Coccinelle, CocciMarket, and Viveco.

Codifrance acts as a vital wholesale backbone, servicing 3,000 franchise and independent supermarkets in France, with roughly one-third operating under banners such as Coccinelle, CocciMarket, and Viveco. The Strategic Play: Carrefour aims to blunt the aggressive retail expansion of Intermarché while simultaneously locking out competitors from absorbing its franchise network.

Unpacking the €155 Million Codifrance Playbook

The operational framework of Colruyt in France is scaling down significantly. According to reporting from La Lettre, both Carrefour and Intermarché have entered the bidding arena for Codifrance, setting a valuation target of €155 million for the wholesale business.

Codifrance generates an annual turnover of €310 million. Beyond the raw financial metrics, the asset carries immense logistical gravity. It feeds product lines into roughly 3,000 regional and local storefronts. Approximately a third of these stores operate directly under retail fascias including Coccinelle, CocciMarket, and Viveco, creating an extensive supply-chain footprint across French localities.

Photo: agf.nl

Defensive Consolidation in the French Grocery Sector

Here is the math driving Carrefour’s aggressive posture. By targeting Codifrance, Carrefour is executing a two-pronged defensive strategy. First, the retail giant intends to actively block the ongoing market share gains of rival Intermarché in the French wholesale landscape.

Second, the acquisition serves as a protective moat for Carrefour’s existing franchise ecosystem. Management seeks to preempt a scenario where independent operators tied to their network pivot to Codifrance for inventory sourcing. Meanwhile, additional maneuvering involves Coopérative U, which is reportedly positioned to absorb a subset of supermarkets within the Codifrance network that directly challenge existing Carrefour store locations.

Codifrance Acquisition & Operational Metrics Metric / Entity Figure / Detail Estimated Deal Valuation €155 million Target Annual Revenue €310 million Total Serviced Stores 3,000 supermarkets Branded Banner Network Coccinelle, CocciMarket, Viveco (roughly a third of stores) Primary Bidders Carrefour, Intermarché

Strategic Realignment for Colruyt Group

For the Belgian parent company Colruyt, divesting Codifrance marks a definitive pivot away from its broader wholesale ambitions in the French market.

As antitrust scrutiny and margin compression reshape European food retail, the absorption of a 3,000-store distribution network will require careful navigation through French regulatory bodies. Whether Carrefour successfully seals the transaction or Intermarché hijacks the process, the French grocery distribution map is on the verge of structural consolidation.