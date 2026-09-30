Tang Lung-wai Returns to Hong Kong After 26 Years in Philippine Prison Over Drug Case

After enduring a 26-year ordeal inside the Philippine penal system for a drug trafficking conviction, Tang Lung-wai touched down in Hong Kong on Tuesday, finally reuniting with his family. The return closes a chapter that began back in 2000, when Tang—then 29 years old—traveled to the Philippines for a holiday only to find himself arrested, tried, and handed a life sentence for allegedly trafficking 8 kilograms of ice.

A Long-Awaited Homecoming at the Airport Accompanied by Hong Kong Immigration Department personnel, Tang arrived at the airport to find his brother waiting to greet him. Speaking about his final days in the nation, Tang directed criticism at the local bureaucracy. He recalled the swiftness of his departure once the bureaucratic logjam finally cleared, noting that his detention at the immigration bureau holding center lasted just 22 days—a timeframe he described as a record, noting that previously no foreigner had been repatriated in 22 days, with the process typically taking at least six months, or even a year or more. "This time, I truly thank the Chinese Embassy for putting in a huge effort, enabling me to return to Hong Kong so smoothly and quickly."

Diplomatic Mobilization and Legal Milestones Tang’s release was made possible by a shift in Philippine law enacted in 2024, which allows individuals serving life sentences to apply for release after completing 21 and a half years behind bars. Though his freedom was secured under this framework, administrative hurdles delayed his departure past an initial July target date. Throughout Tang’s imprisonment, the government maintained active communication with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR and the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines. Consular officials repeatedly visited Tang and monitored his legal status as his multiple appeals failed to overturn the original 2000 verdict. Former Legislative Council member Paul Tse, who advocated on Tang’s behalf, shared photographs of the homecoming on social media. Tse expressed regret over failing to assist his return during his tenure. He also drew attention to other Hong Kong residents who remain in the Philippines after completing their sentences, urging the government to continue providing assistance.

Unresolved Shadows and Ongoing Concerns The case leaves behind reminders of the vulnerabilities faced by travelers abroad. Another Hong Kong resident caught up in the same 2000 incident, Cheung Tai-on, passed away in 2016 due to a heart condition. The Immigration Department has confirmed it will continue to follow up on cases. As Tang begins his reintegration into Hong Kong society alongside his family, his story stands as a testimony to the toll of protracted foreign incarceration and the role of consular protection.