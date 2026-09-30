Maine Democrat Says Governor Blocked State Job After Independent Endorsement

A Retaliatory Hiring Block or Routine Transition?

Lydia Crafts spent six years representing the Damariscotta area as a Maine Democrat.

Crafts chose not to run for re-election, planning instead to transition into a career with the Department of Transportation. But state transportation officials indicated a job offer was imminent before intervention from the governor’s office halted the process. The friction began after Crafts bypassed the Democratic nominee, Hannah Pingree, to endorse independent gubernatorial candidate Rick Bennett.

“The hiring was then blocked by Governor Mills. Given the timing and circumstance surrounding my endorsement, I believe I was being punished for exercising my political independence by endorsing Rick Bennett for governor,” Crafts said.

The Administration’s Stance on Late-Term Hires

A spokesperson for Governor Mills released a statement on Tuesday addressing the staffing controversy, explaining that the administration is purposely stepping back from certain personnel decisions as the term nears its conclusion.

“With just over three months remaining in Governor Mills’ term, her administration has decided to leave many hiring decisions for the next governor and the new administration. The governor believes it is appropriate and right to leave staffing decisions, like for the position at Maine DOT, to the judgment of the next governor, regardless of who they are, so that that person may build out a government they believe is best reflective of the will of Maine people,” the spokesperson said.

An Election Cycle Marked by Shifting Allegiances

Crafts made waves by throwing her support behind Bennett rather than her party’s standard-bearer, Pingree. Opting out of another legislative campaign to pursue public administration work at the agency, Crafts anticipated a smooth transition.

While the governor’s office maintains that the decision reflects a broader policy of deferring appointments to the incoming administration with only three months left in office, Crafts views the timing as a direct consequence of her political alignment.