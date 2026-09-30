Junior Dion faces slim chance of playing for Cote d’Ivoire

Junior Dion faces just a two percent chance of earning a call-up to the Cote d’Ivoire national team while playing his club football in Africa, according to Brice Aka. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying the best returns of his career with Golden Arrows, where he finished as the league’s top scorer last season with 15 goals and has carried the scoring responsibility into the 2026/27 campaign with four goals.

While international fixtures take center stage during the latest FIFA calendar, the realities facing African-based professionals trying to break into elite squads like The Elephants highlight a deep divide in how talent is evaluated across the continent.

The European Bias in Ivorian Selection

According to Brice Aka, who played in the PSL during his heydays and faced similar challenges, the national team selection committees heavily favor players plying their trade in Europe. The current Elephants attack is led by Yan Diomande of Real Madrid and has players from top league clubs in England, Italy, and France.

“The reality about Cote d’Ivoire is that Dion only has a two percent chance of playing for the national team while he is with a club in Africa,” Aka explained. “Infield players stand no chance of playing for the national team while playing for a club in Africa. The only players that can break into the senior team while still playing in Africa are goalkeepers.”

Aka noted that the footballing hierarchy in Cote d’Ivoire maintains a rigid perception regarding where competitive quality resides. “In Cote d’Ivoire they only believe in Europe and so they will not even look at him (Dion). Even if they call him, fans will ask about who he is? They have raised the bar like that,” he added.

Weighing Local Leagues Against European Standards

Aka pointed to South Africa’s national team performance at the World Cup to question the logic behind overlooking locally based talent.

“But then at times I ask myself while there seems to be less confidence on players in Africa when Bafana went to the World Cup with local based players and did better than players in Europe,” Aka said. He argued that the South African top flight possesses the capability to supply West African national sides effectively if given proper recognition.

“Right now, Dion has more appetite than some players with European teams. But then it is difficult to convince Ivorians that a good player from Cote d’Ivoire can play in the PSL,” he stated.

Previous International Twists

Dion’s international journey has already seen notable complications. Though he is Ivorian, he secured documentation last year that made him eligible to represent Chad. He received a call-up from the Chadian national side, but ultimately chose not to honor the summons following extensive deliberations. That decision preserved his eligibility to represent The Elephants.

As Golden Arrows continue their domestic campaign, Dion remains focused on his club responsibilities while the broader conversation regarding the valuation of Africa-based footballers persists.