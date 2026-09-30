Chet Holmgren Addresses Offseason Motivation After Playoff Disappointment

As Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren addressed reporters on Monday at Thunder media day, the echoes of a difficult postseason exit still lingered. The dawn of the 2025-26 season brought fresh optimism, but the former No. 2 overall pick could not entirely turn the page on a bruising seven-game Western Conference series against the San Antonio Spurs that tested the limits of his young career.

Looking back on a campaign defined by mixed emotions, Holmgren acknowledged the highs of All-NBA and All-Defensive honors alongside the profound disappointment of his struggles against San Antonio. Throughout the series, the seven-footer averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and 1.8 stocks per game while shooting 51% from the floor and a mere 27% from beyond the arc. The tension peaked in Game 7, where Holmgren finished with just four points and four rebounds on two shot attempts, prompting widespread questions about his aggressiveness.

Rather than dodging accountability, the Gonzaga product faced the music less than 24 hours after the defeat and continued addressing the adversity during media day.

Evaluating Motivation Beyond Outcomes

Faced with persistent questions regarding his motivation and the Western Conference Finals exit, Holmgren explained that he intentionally decouples his drive from game-to-night results. "I feel like I've always had personal motivations. Outcomes change a lot, night to night, year to year. If you base your motivation based on outcomes, your motivation is going to go up and down. I feel like I have very consistent motivations, and I try to stick to those," he stated.

That mindset reflects a broader philosophy on professional growth. Holmgren noted that relying solely on negative outcomes for drive risks destabilizing a player’s development during successful periods. He pointed to his approach following Oklahoma City’s championship run a summer prior, noting that even after capturing the title while recovering from a fractured hip, he immediately reviewed game film to identify areas where he appeared slow or sluggish.

Obviously the emotions of it were different, but I don't think my process changed at all," Holmgren said. "After we won it, obviously it's good emotions. You're at the highest of highs, but at some point — which was still relatively pretty quick. I'd say that was no different after last season.

Balancing Current Needs With Future Growth

With looming matchups against the Spurs on the horizon—spanning the regular season opener, subsequent regular-season tilts, and potential playoff clashes—Holmgren spent the summer working to round out his entire skill set.

Describing his offseason routine, the Thunder big man emphasized the importance of blending immediate team requirements with long-term athletic ambitions. "I'd say it's a combination of things.”

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You can't spend all your time working on one or the other. I think I found a good balance of that this summer, as I have in the past. I'm always excited to chase improvement," he added.

As the Thunder prepare for the upcoming regular season, Holmgren’s objective evaluation of his tape and steady approach to individual development set the tone for Oklahoma City’s pursuit of another deep postseason run.