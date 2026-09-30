Cuadrado Debuts as Millonarios Draws 2-2 with Independiente Medellín

Millonarios Secures 2-2 Draw Against Independiente Medellín as Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Debuts

Millonarios drew 2-2 with Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot stadium on September 30, 2026, during the Liga BetPlay 2026-II season. Veteran winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado made his club debut wearing the captain’s armband, while goals from Luis Escorcia (own goal) and Leonardo Castro secured points for the visitors.

Tactical Breakdown of the Atanasio Girardot Stalemate

The fixture at the Atanasio Girardot saw both managers deploy aggressive shapes from the opening whistle. Millonarios struck first in the 24th minute when Daniel Ruiz delivered an outswinging corner from the left flank. Stiven Barreiro met the flight of the ball at the near post, forcing a hurried defensive clearance that ricocheted off Luis Escorcia and past the goal line for a 0-1 advantage.

But the tape of the first half tells a story of midfield restructuring. Following the opener, Independiente Medellín seized control of the tempo through Agustín Martegani. Operating in the half-spaces, the Argentine playmaker exploited gaps in Millonarios’ defensive block. In the 39th minute, Martegani unlocked the defense with a precise vertical pass to Hayen Palacios, who punished lax marking from Sebastián Viveros Del Castillo to equalize.

VAR Intervention and Second-Half Adjustments

As the first half reached stoppage time, Millonarios reclaimed the lead through transitional efficiency. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado contested a fifty-fifty duel in the middle third, recycling possession to Danovis Banguero. The fullback delivered a threaded pass into the channel, allowing Leonardo Castro to finish clinically across his body.

Referee Carlos Betancurt initially disallowed the strike for offside, but a subsequent VAR review conducted alongside Ricardo García and Elkin Fabián Abril Martínez overturned the decision, making it 1-2 heading into the locker rooms. For the second half, DIM manager Luis Amaranto Perea introduced 19-year-old Nivaldo Erazo in place of Carlos Lucumí, a substitution that paid immediate tactical dividends.

Match Data and Squad Performance

Metric / Detail Independiente Medellín Millonarios Final Score 2 2 Goalscorers Hayen Palacios (38′), Nivaldo Erazo (52′) Luis Escorcia (23′ og), Leonardo Castro (44′) Key Playmaker Agústin Martegani (2 Assists) Daniel Ruiz (1 Assist) League Position Post-Match 5th (20 points) 3rd (21 points)

Erazo leveled the scoreline again in the 52nd minute, collecting another creative spark from Martegani at the edge of the box to fire past the keeper. Shortly after conceding, Alberto Gamero pulled Cuadrado off the pitch following a minor head collision that left the veteran winger with a cut eyebrow.

Final Tactical Outlook

The draw keeps both historic Colombian sides firmly in the upper tier of the Liga BetPlay standings, though defensive vulnerabilities in transition will demand attention from both technical staffs.

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