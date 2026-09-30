Tommy Soeharto’s Daughter Puteri Modiyanti Engaged in Japan

Puteri Modiyanti, 4th runner-up in Puteri Indonesia 2023, and daughter of Tommy Soeharto and Sandy Harun, has announced her engagement to businessman Ardi Amandianto. The proposal took place at Lake Kawaguchiko, situated at the foot of Mount Fuji in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan.

The Proposal at Lake Kawaguchiko

The engagement unfolded against the backdrop of Japan’s picturesque landscapes. Puteri shared the milestone with her social media followers, posting a series of romantic images from Lake Kawaguchiko, which forms part of the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park. One striking photo highlighted her left hand, showcasing a ring on her ring finger.

“Satu takdir mengikatku padamu Aku berkata ‘ya’ untuk selamanya!” Puteri wrote in her announcement.

The Bottom Line

Who: Puteri Modiyanti (alumnus of Universitas Indonesia’s Management program and 4th runner-up Puteri Indonesia 2023) and businessman Ardi Amandianto.

Puteri Modiyanti (alumnus of Universitas Indonesia’s Management program and 4th runner-up Puteri Indonesia 2023) and businessman Ardi Amandianto. Where: Lake Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, near the base of Mount Fuji.

Background and Professional Footprint

Beyond her pageantry success—where she represented DKI Jakarta 2 and secured the fourth runner-up position at Puteri Indonesia 2023—she holds a degree in Management from the University of Indonesia. Puteri also acts as a volunteer teaching English and other educational subjects.

Meanwhile, her fiancé, Ardi Amandianto, maintains an active footprint in the entrepreneurial sphere. Ardi is recognized as the founder of Framelessplate and operates the Kopina Kura café located in Bandung, West Java.

Public Reaction and Earthy Aesthetic Choices

Puteri’s styling during the trip leaned into earthy tones.