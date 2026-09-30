Bressial’Comédie Returns to La Muse with “Toujours là où faut pas

Bressial’Comédie has returned to the stage at the La Muse cultural center with a double performance of Olivier Tourancheau’s farce, "Toujours là où faut pas", directed by Hervé Lapèlerie.

The Bottom Line

The Production: Bressial’Comédie staged Olivier Tourancheau’s play "Toujours là où faut pas" over two nights at the La Muse cultural center.

Bressial’Comédie staged Olivier Tourancheau’s play "Toujours là où faut pas" over two nights at the La Muse cultural center. The Plot: A disgruntled employee seeking revenge on his boss accidentally stumbles into a private gathering awaiting a male strip-teaser.

A disgruntled employee seeking revenge on his boss accidentally stumbles into a private gathering awaiting a male strip-teaser. The Milestone: The performance follows the recent tenth-anniversary celebrations of theatrical events at the venue.

The cultural center La Muse has welcomed back its actors for a fresh season of community theater. Members of the Bressial’Comédie troupe prepared their return with meticulous organization, aiming to deliver lighthearted comedy to local audiences. The group has long established its presence within the Grand Montauban agglomeration, following a recent milestone celebrating ten years of theatrical programming at the center. The venue continues to host regular scenic exercises, fostering an active environment for local performers and culture enthusiasts.

Inside the Plot of Toujours là où faut pas

Directed by Hervé Lapèlerie, the new play centers on a disgruntled worker named Julien. Frustrated by the absence of his end-of-year bonus, Julien schemes to burglarize his employer’s home while the boss is away on vacation. He brings along an acquaintance known as "Microbe," whose habit of being in the wrong place at the wrong time quickly derails the plan.

The duo finds themselves thrust into the middle of a gathering of female friends who are expecting a strip-teaser dispatched by the agency des Gigolos rouges. To conceal their identities, the intruders decide to impersonate the expected entertainment. Complications multiply with the unexpected arrival of a female hitman and the actual strip-teaser, who is dressed as a police officer to resolve the chaotic situation.

Audience Reception and Local Impact

One audience member described the event as a superb moment that delivered consistent laughs and positive energy for the community. As the troupe continues its tradition of staging accessible, comedy-driven performances, the production leaves lasting memories for both longtime fans and new theatergoers.