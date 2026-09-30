Building a Resilient Future for the Global Coffee Value Chain

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Smallholder Farmers Bear the Brunt of Climate Shocks

International Coffee Day on September 30, 2026, focuses attention on the vulnerability of the world’s multi-billion-dollar coffee supply chain. Up to 25 million smallholder farmers face intensifying climate and market shocks.

Boubaker Ben Belhassen, writing from Rome for the Inter Press Service, highlights that building a stable future for the global commodity requires prioritizing resilient farm production, open market transparency, and expanded economic opportunities within producing nations.

Concentrated Production Leaves Global Supply Chains Exposed

Global coffee production remains heavily concentrated in a small number of countries, exposing the entire supply chain to sudden disruptions.

Brazil and Viet Nam account for nearly half of all global coffee production. Meanwhile, five nations supply approximately 70 percent of total bean exports.

Weather Events and Pests Ripple Rapidly Through Markets

When weather events, pests, diseases, or logistical delays hit these key regions, the shocks ripple rapidly through international markets.

While market prices fluctuate naturally with shifts in supply and demand, smallholder producers bear the most direct exposure to these swings. Strengthening long-term resilience requires equipping farmers and producing nations with better risk-management tools, advanced pest management, and farming systems capable of adapting to erratic droughts, frosts, and excessive rainfall.

Data Transparency and International Cooperation

Alongside farm-level stability, open markets and timely data are vital for mitigating uncertainty.

Access to accurate, up-to-date information regarding crop conditions, inventory stocks, trade flows, and pricing allows producers, governments, and commercial buyers to anticipate market shifts and adjust operations accordingly. International cooperation plays a critical role in maintaining transparency when supply constraints threaten global availability.

Capturing Economic Value Beyond the Raw Bean

Beyond agricultural production and raw trade, producing countries face opportunities to capture greater economic value from the coffee they grow. Much of the global harvest is currently exported in raw green bean form, shifting processing, roasting, packaging, and branding stages to consumer markets abroad.

Enabling producing nations to move up the value chain through local processing, quality improvements, certification, and targeted branding creates additional economic activity and opens access to higher-value markets.