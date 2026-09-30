Proton Easy Switch Expands to Support Microsoft 365 Migrations

Proton has expanded its Easy Switch for Business tool to support Microsoft 365 migrations, allowing enterprise administrators to port over emails, contacts, and calendars. Driven by European corporate anxiety over foreign tech vendors and US data regulations, the automated wizard aims to reduce reliance on US-hosted infrastructure.

Geopolitical Pressures Push European Enterprises Toward Digital Sovereignty

Geopolitical friction is reshaping software procurement across Europe. According to data cited by Switzerland-based Proton, 74% of European business leaders worry that a US tech provider could cut off their access. Amid the legal exposure introduced by the US Cloud Act, regional demand for sovereign, open-source software continues to accelerate. European governments and public bodies are increasingly looking for alternatives to major US tech vendors to safeguard digital privacy.

Until recently, Proton’s Easy Switch tool targeted only Google Workspace customers. By opening the pipeline to Microsoft 365, the company is directly challenging both dominant US ecosystems. Chief Operating Officer Raphael Auphan noted the friction traditionally involved in platform changes. “Every week we hear from IT leaders who thought switching email providers would take months of disruption,” Auphan explained.

Under the Hood of the M365 Migration Wizard

Executing an enterprise tenant migration requires precise administrative control. The Easy Switch setup mandates that administrators hold administrative privileges on both the Proton and cloud-hosted Microsoft 365 ends; on-premises Exchange architectures are unsupported. The migration wizard guides administrators through a multi-step configuration sequence designed to minimize operational downtime.

Administrators begin by connecting the Microsoft 365 account and granting the requisite permissions. The wizard handles three core data categories: emails, contacts, and calendar events. Notably, file storage does not port over through this automated switch.

Once data categories are selected, the domain configuration phase begins. Administrators must verify their domain by publishing a TXT record into their domain host’s DNS console, a process that can take up to 24 hours to propagate. To prevent downtime, the system implements secure sending protocols:

SPF (Sender Policy Framework): A TXT record allows teams to send emails from both Proton and Microsoft simultaneously during the transition.

A TXT record allows teams to send emails from both Proton and Microsoft simultaneously during the transition. DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail): Three CNAME records add digital signatures to verify message authenticity and transit integrity.

Three CNAME records add digital signatures to verify message authenticity and transit integrity. DMARC (Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance): A TXT record protects the domain from impersonation and improves mail delivery reliability.

Managing User Migration Without Operational Disruption

During the user configuration phase, the dashboard displays a tenant-wide roster showing each person’s name, email address, and estimated data size. Administrators can execute a mass migration or stage the transition in smaller batches. Proton designed the pipeline for background continuity; workers can continue utilizing their existing Microsoft accounts while routing traffic through the new system, rendering the transition transparent to end-users.

However, administrators must navigate certain platform constraints. Microsoft 365 shared mailboxes are currently unsupported. Furthermore, administrators may need to adjust tenant settings in the Microsoft admin center—specifically turning off concealed user and group reporting names—to ensure accurate mailbox size estimates appear in the Easy Switch dashboard.

The Evolving Proton Enterprise Ecosystem

While Easy Switch automates the transfer of core communication channels, Proton’s broader enterprise value proposition relies on an expanding suite of privacy-focused productivity apps. Over recent years, the company has quietly built out a comprehensive workspace portfolio. Organizations moving away from standard US productivity suites gain access to Proton Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet for video conferencing, Pass for password management, a secure VPN, and Lumo, a private generative AI chatbot.

Photo: proton.me

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, tools that lower the barrier to platform migration give organizations a viable path out of legacy tech lock-in.