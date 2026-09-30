Sony-Backed Soneium Partners with Dayonedream to Tokenize K-Pop IP

Soneium, the Sony-backed blockchain network focused on building an on-chain entertainment ecosystem, has partnered with entertainment firm Dayonedream to tokenize K-pop intellectual property and bring its revenue streams on-chain. Announced during the opening day of Korea Blockchain Week 2026, the collaboration aims to connect entertainment assets directly with alternative financial infrastructure.

Bridging Entertainment IP and Financial Infrastructure Through WAVIST

At the center of this partnership stands WAVIST, a platform developed by Dayonedream to bridge entertainment intellectual property with financial channels. In May 2026, WAVIST completed the issuance, management, amortization, and burning of a tokenized IP bond designed to finance K-pop assets.

Dayonedream manages a roster that includes global concert organizing, IP management, and artists such as BTOB, LEE CHAE YEON, MEMI, and 2F. By integrating with Soneium’s blockchain infrastructure, the companies plan to offer eligible users direct economic exposure to entertainment sector assets. At the same time, the framework provides creators and IP holders with alternative funding channels.

“The K-pop market is unlike any other, but the way capital reaches it has barely changed,” said Dylan Cho, head of RWA at Dayonedream, regarding the initiative’s core market dynamics. “Our collaboration with Soneium sits at the intersection of real-world assets, intellectual property, and K-pop, and opens a real pathway to invest through the IP itself. With the world watching this sector, we aim to make it the most attractive product on the market.”

Rewriting Capital Access for Global Audiences

Traditional investment structures in the K-pop industry have historically kept individual fans from participating directly in the underlying economics of the content they consume. By tokenizing real-world assets linked to K-pop content, Soneium and Dayonedream aim to widen access to production financing and revenue distribution, provided that regulatory requirements are met.

Yuji Kumagai, director of Soneium Protocol, emphasized the strategic alignment between blockchain networks and entertainment franchises. “Entertainment intellectual property is one of the most obvious opportunities to bring real-world value onto the blockchain,” Kumagai stated. “Soneium brings together creators and IP owners who already have a massive following, like Dayonedream, with fans and investors who want to back them. K-pop is an excellent starting point, and we will continue bringing more entertainment IP onto Soneium.”

Evaluating the Scope of Tokenized Entertainment Assets

While the partnership highlights the technical feasibility of moving revenue streams onto a distributed ledger, the initial announcements leave several structural questions open. The collaboration has not yet detailed specific work catalogs, legal rights, conditions, or exact dates for upcoming token offerings.

Tokenization converts rights or assets into digital records on a blockchain. However, the precise legal rights an eventual token holder would hold, the exact mechanics of revenue calculation, and the automated distribution rules remain dependent on subsequent disclosures from both companies. The initiative promises direct economic exposure for eligible participants, but the description provided does not state that fans will become owners of songs, content, or artist rights.

As Korea Blockchain Week 2026 continues through October 1, the market watches to see how Soneium’s underlying network architecture will handle the demands of music royalties and fan-driven financial interactions.