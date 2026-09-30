BioAffinity Expands Lung Cancer Test Distribution in US Veteran Healthcare Market

BioAffinity Technologies has expanded the distribution footprint of its CyPath Lung non-invasive test into the U.S. federal healthcare market through a partnership with AvMEDICAL. Showcased to roughly 300 Veterans Affairs officials and clinicians in Virginia, the AI-driven sputum test aims to address annual lung cancer diagnoses among thousands of military veterans.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What CyPath Lung does: It analyzes a patient’s sputum (mucus) sample using flow cytometry and artificial intelligence to spot malignant cell groups.

It analyzes a patient’s sputum (mucus) sample using flow cytometry and artificial intelligence to spot malignant cell groups. Diagnostic value: The test achieved a 92% sensitivity and a 99% negative predictive value in clinical evaluations, helping physicians rule out cancer or decide if invasive procedures are necessary for small lung nodules.

Federal Market Entry and the AvMEDICAL Distribution Partnership

BioAffinity Technologies is scaling its federal healthcare strategy by partnering with AvMEDICAL, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in federal medical procurement.

According to VA, approximately 7,700 veterans receive a lung cancer diagnosis each year. Securing entry into government supply chains represents a vital step in reaching high-risk veteran populations who require routine monitoring. Maria Zannes, BioAffinity representative, noted that the conference served as a platform to demonstrate the company’s commitment to improving health outcomes for military veterans. Alongside the NAVREF exhibition, the company presented clinical data at the GO2 for Lung Cancer screening and treatment conference in San Diego, leveraging a network of over 700 designated screening centers of excellence.

Diagnostic Mechanism and Clinical Performance Metrics

CyPath Lung functions as an adjunctive laboratory-developed test designed to assist physicians in evaluating indeterminate pulmonary nodules measuring under 20 millimeters. Rather than relying solely on other clinical evaluations, the diagnostic platform utilizes flow cytometry combined with proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to evaluate cellular components within expectorated sputum samples. Porphyrins—fluorescent compounds that are selectively absorbed by cancerous and cancer-related cells—enable the automated identification of abnormal cellular populations.

Clinical evaluation data highlights high statistical accuracy for high-risk cohorts. The test demonstrated a sensitivity of 92%, a specificity of 87%, and an overall accuracy of 88%. Most notably, the assay yielded a negative predictive value of 99%. In clinical practice, a high negative predictive value gives physicians greater statistical confidence when determining whether an individual patient can safely forgo additional invasive procedures.

CyPath Lung Clinical Performance Metrics for High-Risk Patients Metric Percentage Clinical Interpretation Sensitivity 92% Probability that the test correctly identifies patients with cancer. Specificity 87% Probability that the test correctly clears healthy individuals. Overall Accuracy 88% Total percentage of correct diagnostic classifications. Negative Predictive Value 99% Probability that a patient with a negative test result is truly cancer-free.

Financial Projections and Federal Procurement Realities

While the distribution agreement establishes a foundation for mid-to-long-term revenue expansion within government networks, specific contract figures and exact revenue contributions remain undisclosed. Market analysts note that broader stock impact may stay limited until formal federal procurement procedures conclude and institutional orders scale. Financial consensus estimates for 2026 project annual revenues of approximately $7,307,000, representing an 18.58% increase over the prior year. However, projected earnings per share remain negative at -$8.10, indicating that enterprise profitability will require sustained commercial adoption.

Corporate disclosures emphasize that commercialization timelines face regulatory and operational variables. These include potential delays or failures in government procurement approvals, strict adherence to CLIA standards governing laboratory-developed tests, the necessity for future capital raises, and ongoing competition from alternative diagnostic modalities. The realization of projected revenue growth depends heavily on navigating federal acquisition processes successfully.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

CyPath Lung is an adjunctive laboratory test and is not intended to serve as a standalone diagnostic tool for lung cancer. It must be interpreted alongside other clinical findings performed by qualified medical professionals.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF): Detecting Early-Stage Lung Cancer with CyPath Lung

Outlook and Commercial Trajectory

As federal procurement procedures advance, the test's high negative predictive value offers a clinically viable method to minimize unnecessary invasive interventions for veterans with indeterminate pulmonary nodules. Sustained clinical utilization will depend on navigating regulatory standards and meeting broader federal health procurement milestones.

References

Annual Conference Proceedings and Federal Partnership Overviews.

GO2 for Lung Cancer. Screening Centers of Excellence Network and Veteran Health Initiatives.

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Laboratory-Developed Test Regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, financial, or legal advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding medical conditions or diagnostic options.