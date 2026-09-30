Cross-Border Distribution Advisor Job in Luxembourg at Arendt

Arendt Regulatory & Consulting (ARC), the specialized regulatory arm of Luxembourg-based firm Arendt, is scaling its cross-border fund marketing and distribution advisory operations as institutional asset managers face increasingly complex multi-jurisdictional compliance frameworks across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Navigating Multi-Jurisdictional Regulatory Frameworks

As global asset managers seek liquidity beyond domestic borders, the administrative friction of cross-border distribution continues to demand specialized legal and operational engineering. ARC operates with a 120-expert team providing advisory services to an international institutional client base. The firm’s mandate covers classic regulatory implementation alongside risk management, fund governance, and compliance oversight for Luxembourg-regulated entities. The newly posted Cross-Border Distribution Advisor position sits directly at the intersection of operational compliance and international market access. Professionals in this division handle fund registration and maintenance obligations across European, Asian, and Latin American markets. Ensuring adherence to distinct regulatory reporting cycles requires rigorous data management and continuous communication with foreign financial regulators.

Operational Metric ARC Advisory Scope Target Jurisdictions Regulatory Personnel 120+ specialized consultants Luxembourg, EU, Asia, Latin America Core Competencies Fund registration, governance, risk management Global Asset Managers and Servicers Candidate Qualifications 1+ years Luxembourg fund industry experience English, French (German advantageous)

Talent Acquisition Amid Complex Compliance Demands

The demand for specialized regulatory talent reflects broader pressures within the European fund domicile ecosystem. Asset managers launching Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) or Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) must satisfy disparate local marketing rules. ARC’s recruitment profile targets professionals capable of managing these notification files while maintaining strict adherence to local filing timelines and publication mandates. Candidates entering this practice must demonstrate a firm grasp of investment fund regulations paired with strong organizational rigor. Beyond technical compliance capabilities, successful applicants undergo rigorous screening, including the mandatory provision of a criminal record certificate or certificate of good conduct prior to final placement within the Luxembourg headquarters. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.