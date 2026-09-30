Eli Lilly trial shows eloralintide and tirzepatide combo weight loss

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly and Company announced that a mid-stage trial for its experimental combination obesity regimen—pairing the amylin-targeting drug eloralintide with its established blockbuster tirzepatide—achieved weight loss of up to 23.3% at 48 weeks. Presented in Milan, Italy, the Phase 2 data sets up late-stage trials by the end of 2026.

Strategic Execution Overview Trial Efficacy: Patients on the highest dose (9 mg eloralintide / 15 mg tirzepatide) lost an average of 54 pounds (23.3%), outperforming high-dose tirzepatide alone at 14.8%.

Patients on the highest dose (9 mg eloralintide / 15 mg tirzepatide) lost an average of 54 pounds (23.3%), outperforming high-dose tirzepatide alone at 14.8%. Safety and Discontinuation: Treatment discontinuation due to adverse gastrointestinal events ranged from 10.8% to 27% across combination arms, compared to 2.9% for tirzepatide alone.

Treatment discontinuation due to adverse gastrointestinal events ranged from 10.8% to 27% across combination arms, compared to 2.9% for tirzepatide alone. Pipeline Milestones: Lilly intends to adjust dosing parameters and pursue a co-formulation single-injection delivery system ahead of Phase 3 studies starting by the end of 2026.

Efficacy Metrics in the Phase 2 Cardiometabolic Trial

The 48-week mid-stage trial evaluated patients managing both obesity and Type 2 diabetes. By combining eloralintide—which targets the pancreatic hormone amylin—with a low dose of tirzepatide, Eli Lilly sought to engage three nutrient-stimulated hormones simultaneously: GLP-1, GIP, and amylin.

Here is the math from the trial data presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Milan. Patients on the maximum combination dose (9 milligrams of eloralintide paired with 15 milligrams of tirzepatide) recorded an average weight reduction of 23.3%, translating to roughly 54 pounds. By comparison, patients receiving a 15-milligram dose of tirzepatide alone achieved a 14.8% reduction, or an average of 34.4 pounds. Those administered eloralintide independently logged up to 12.3% weight loss, equal to 28.6 pounds.

Glycemic control metrics mirrored the physical reduction results. The combination regimen lowered the key blood sugar marker A1C by up to 2.9% on average. Higher-dose tirzepatide independently reduced A1C by up to 2.4%, while the amylin monotherapy lowered it by up to 1.4%.

Treatment Regimen Maximum Dose Average Weight Loss (%) Average Weight Loss (lbs) A1C Reduction (%) Eloralintide + Tirzepatide (Combo) 9 mg / 15 mg 23.3% 54.0 lbs Up to 2.9% Tirzepatide (Monotherapy) 15 mg 14.8% 34.4 lbs Up to 2.4% Eloralintide (Monotherapy) Not Disclosed 12.3% 28.6 lbs Up to 1.4%

Navigating Tolerability and Phase 3 Dosing Adjustments

But the balance sheet tells a different story when examining adverse events and patient retention. Discontinuation rates due to side effects were markedly higher in the combination cohorts, ranging from 10.8% to 27% depending on the specific dosing arm. This compares against a 2.9% discontinuation rate for patients taking tirzepatide alone, and 10.8% for eloralintide monotherapy versus 16.7% on a placebo.

The predominant adverse events were gastrointestinal in nature, clustering primarily around dose escalation phases. Ken Custer, president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, noted that similar discontinuation patterns appeared during mid-stage evaluations of standalone tirzepatide back in 2018 before settling into acceptable clinical parameters.

“We do things in Phase 1 and Phase 2 to test what the molecule can do from an efficacy perspective,” Ken Custer stated in an interview. “We also learn from those studies about how we should administer them, and then we make changes. We do this every time.”

Competitive Positioning Against Next-Generation Regimens

Lilly plans to refine titration protocols ahead of Phase 3 studies slated to commence by the end of 2026. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical firm intends to advance a co-formulated single-injection option that combines both molecules into one delivery mechanism.

This clinical strategy places Lilly’s pipeline in direct comparison with rival therapeutics such as Novo’s CagriSema, which similarly pairs an amylin analog with a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Market analysts are monitoring whether multi-hormone receptor engagement can capture patient populations unresponsive to single- or dual-pathway incretin therapies.

“This very physiological approach of combining GLP-1, GIP, and amylin, which are three nutrient-stimulated hormones that your body releases naturally in response to food and promotes satiety, putting those things together may just make for a drug that is broadly used,” Custer noted regarding the clinical rationale.

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