Juventus Proposes €250M Capital Increase With Exor Funding

Juventus is set for a massive capital increase of up to €250 million, with Exor prepared to inject €164 million. Following a board meeting that revealed a €66 million deficit for the year ending June 30, 2026, the club’s financial recalibration will allow Juventus to think about new signings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Transfer Budget Relief: The incoming Exor capital injection directly broadens the front office’s financial bandwidth.

The Anatomy of Exor’s €250 Million Financial Lifeline

At the recent board meeting in Turin, directors officially ratified the club’s ninth straight set of accounts in the red, posting a €66 million deficit for the period ending June 30, 2026. To counteract this ongoing fiscal strain, the Board of Directors proposed a capital increase scaling up to €250 million to the Shareholders’ Meeting. Of that total, the Agnelli/Elkann family holding company, Exor, stands ready to contribute €164 million, pending final confirmation expected at the beginning of November.

This latest maneuver continues a recapitalization strategy. Over recent years, Juventus has executed four separate recapitalizations totaling €998 million. Out of that sum, Exor has paid in €637 million. Once the newly proposed €164 million tranche is officially confirmed, the holding company’s total financial injection into the Juventus world over a seven-year span will reach €800 million.

Financial Metric Figure (EUR) Latest Annual Deficit (As of June 30, 2026) €66 Million Proposed Maximum Capital Increase Up to €250 Million Exor’s Proposed Share of New Increase €164 Million Total Prior Recapitalizations (Past 4 Actions) €998 Million Total Prior Exor Contributions €637 Million

Targeting the Pitch: Where the Fresh Capital Flows

With the money that will arrive from Exor, Juventus will also be able to think about new signings.

The Road Ahead for the Bianconeri Boardroom

As the November shareholder confirmation approaches, the focus in Turin shifts. Poring over balance sheets and deficit reductions has dominated the boardroom narrative, spanning nine straight sets of accounts in the red.

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