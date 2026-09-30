Padres Beat Cubs 8-0 in NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Led by Michael King

San Diego Padres Cruise to 8-0 Game 1 Win Over Chicago Cubs in NL Wild Card Series

The San Diego Padres defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on Tuesday night. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit early home runs, while starting pitcher Michael King carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning to give San Diego a 1-0 series lead.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Michael King Stock Surges: Following a dominant seven-inning, one-hit performance with eight strikeouts, King’s performance was notable. Cubs Depth Chart Under Pressure: Chicago’s offense faces elimination heading into Game 2. Padres World Series Futures: San Diego holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and would advance to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS with another victory.

Petco Park Explosive Opening Frame Sets the Tone

San Diego delivered a statement blow right out of the gate. Opening the bottom of the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. ambushed the first pitch he saw from Chicago left-hander Matthew Boyd, launching it over the center-field wall. It marked the first time a player in Padres history opened a playoff game with a home run, setting an aggressive tone for the night.

The offensive onslaught did not stop there. Two batters later, Manny Machado connected off Boyd for another deep home run, swelling the early lead. Xander Bogaerts later added a home run, while Jackson Merrill contributed a two-run single to cement an 8-0 advantage that Chicago’s struggling lineup could not match.

Michael King Masterclass on the Mound

While the bats provided immediate run support, Michael King authored a pitching performance for the franchise record books. King baffled Cubs hitters with elite command, retiring batters in order early and taking a no-hit bid deep into the evening.

Photo: laverdad.com.mx

Nico Hoerner finally broke up the no-hitter with one out in the seventh inning, tapping a soft single down the third-base line. King exited to a thunderous ovation from the Petco Park crowd after seven scoreless innings, matching historical postseason efforts like Aníbal Sánchez’s 7.2-inning scoreless run for the Washington Nationals in the 2019 NLCS.

Bullpen Depth and Historic Returns

With the game firmly in hand, San Diego turned to high-leverage arms to bridge the gap. Yuki Matsui locked down the eighth inning.

More importantly for the Padres’ long-term postseason outlook, Joe Musgrove took the mound in the ninth inning to close out the victory. Musgrove’s appearance marked his first major league action since October 2024, following a successful recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Series Outlook and the Road to Milwaukee

The 8-0 blowout stands in sharp contrast to last year’s Wild Card matchup between these two teams, which Chicago controlled from the opening pitch. Now, the momentum has completely flipped, leaving the Cubs facing elimination.

San Diego stands just one win away from traveling to Milwaukee to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. With Game 2 scheduled at Petco Park, the Padres look to punch their ticket to the next round.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.