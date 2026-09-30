Gintautas Kirkila, widely known as “Klarkas” and celebrated as a member of the group Balius, was laid to rest at Panemunės cemetery. Family, prominent stage colleagues, and friends gathered to honor the beloved musician, sharing emotional tributes, musical farewells, and tears.

The Bottom Line The Farewell: Gintautas Kirkila-Klarkas was laid to rest at Panemunės cemetery amid emotional performances of Balius songs.

Gintautas Kirkila-Klarkas was laid to rest at Panemunės cemetery amid emotional performances of Balius songs. Colleague Tributes: Stage partner Laura Supranavičienė and other notable figures gathered to share memories and offer support.

Stage partner Laura Supranavičienė and other notable figures gathered to share memories and offer support. Lasting Legacy: Friends, family, and fans remembered the late performer for his significant contributions to Lithuanian popular music.

A Musical Farewell at Panemunės Cemetery

Family members, long-time collaborators, and devoted fans gathered at Panemunės cemetery to say their final goodbyes to Gintautas Kirkila-Klarkas. The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as mourners remembered the iconic performer, whose work with the group Balius left an indelible mark on the country’s entertainment landscape.

Instead of a traditional somber exit, the ceremony resonated with the music that defined his career. Familiar melodies from Balius filled the air, serving as a fitting tribute to a man who spent his life entertaining audiences across Lithuania. Close friends and fellow artists stepped forward to share personal anecdotes, highlighting his warmth, dedication, and enduring passion for the stage.

Heartfelt Words From Family and Stage Colleagues

Among the most poignant moments of the afternoon was a deeply moving speech delivered by the late musician’s daughter, whose words visibly moved everyone in attendance. The emotional address captured the personal side of a man who was both a dedicated father and a beloved public figure.

Laura Supranavičienė, Kirkila’s close stage colleague from Balius, also spoke openly about the profound loss and the unfulfilled plans they shared. Speaking to reporters and mourners, she reflected on their creative journey together, noting projects and ambitions that “taip ir neįvyko…”—plans that ultimately remained unfulfilled. Attendees and fellow artists rallied around Supranavičienė, offering steady support during a visibly difficult day for the close-knit music community.

Farewell Details for Gintautas Kirkila-Klarkas Detail Information Full Name Gintautas Kirkila-Klarkas Associated Group Balius Burial Location Panemunės Cemetery Key Attendees Laura Supranavičienė, Family, Stage Colleagues

Honoring a Legacy in Lithuanian Pop Music

The passing of Gintautas Kirkila-Klarkas closes a significant chapter for fans of classic Lithuanian estrada and popular festive music. Through decades of touring and recording with Balius, Kirkila helped shape a distinct genre of joyful, community-oriented music that resonated with generations of listeners.

As the final notes of the memorial service faded at Panemunės cemetery, the outpouring of grief and respect from both peers and the public underscored the enduring impact of his work. While those unfulfilled plans with his stage partners will remain a poignant “what-if,” the musical catalog and memories left behind ensure that the legacy of Klarkas will endure across the local entertainment scene.