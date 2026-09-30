Petr Rikunov Surprises with Tour de Langkawi Stage 4 Win and KOM Jersey Return

Petr Rikunov of Wheeltop Rotor Chengdu secured a rare breakaway victory on stage 4 of the 2026 Tour de Langkawi, overcoming a five-minute deficit from the opening mountain test to reclaim the Bubbles King of the Mountain jersey. The Continental squad rider out-kicked his breakaway companions Javier Ibanez and Alan Jousseaume to take his first UCI victory of the season.

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Breakaway Tactics and Peloton Complacency on Stage 4

When the breakaway established its gap on stage 4, the peloton’s defensive structure looked entirely routine. Lennart Jasch’s Tudor Pro Cycling squad, controlling the general classification lead, allowed the escape group—featuring Rikunov, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA’s Javier Ibanez, and TotalEnergies’ Alan Jousseaume—to stretch their advantage because none represented an immediate overall threat.

Rikunov sat 28th overall, more than five minutes adrift of the race lead following the brutal opening mountain stage to Gunung Jerai. That deficit proved to be his ultimate tactical asset. “Before the last climb, when I saw the gap was two minutes and 30 seconds, for me it was a surprise because the peloton style was just easy and we had a chance for the win in the breakaway,” Rikunov noted regarding the tactical miscalculation by the main group.

Entering the final five kilometres, the dynamic shifted from survival to opportunistic hunting. Rather than waiting for a predictable reduced sprint against seasoned puncheurs, Rikunov read the physical limitations of his companions.

Executing the Late Surge for the Line

As the trio inside the breakaway approached the final kilometre, the tactical standoff dissolved. Rikunov sensed an opening that bypassed conventional sprint lead-outs. “I wanted to sprint with guys, but in the last kilometres I see the guys’ limit, and I think I see a good chance for an attack,” he explained.

The acceleration was immediate and decisive. Rikunov surged clear, leaving Ibanez and Jousseaume with no counter-punch. He crossed the finish line with enough margin to sit up and celebrate his victory. Ibanez finished three seconds back, while Jousseaume crossed nine seconds in arrears.

This result marked several notable milestones for the 2026 edition: the first UCI victory of the season for Rikunov, the first successful breakaway to stick to the line, and the first stage win secured by a Continental squad in the race.

The Improbable Return to the KOM Leadership

Rikunov’s relationship with the Bubbles King of the Mountain jersey has been defined by extreme swings. On stage 1, his job was straightforward: stay out front for the first 9km to sweep up the solitary climbing points available, earning him the jersey. At the time, he joked it was his easiest career assignment and immediately wrote off his chances of keeping it once the serious climbing stages arrived, calling a defense “impossible.”

He lost the classification on stage 2 exactly as predicted, only to seize it back through his stage 4 masterclass.

“Today again I was in this jersey, and I think it’s possible the next day to continue fighting for this jersey, [to] keep it,” Rikunov stated, reversing his initial skepticism.