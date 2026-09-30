Xavier Legette hosted Panthers teammates in Mullins, South Carolina

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette brought quarterback Bryce Young and other teammates to his hometown of Mullins, South Carolina, ahead of the 2026 season. The visit highlighted Legette’s southern lifestyle, featuring trail rides, local cuisine, and community engagement in the town of under 4,000 residents.

The Bottom Line Hometown Roots: Legette hosted Panthers teammates, including quarterback Bryce Young, in his hometown of Mullins, South Carolina, showcasing his horses, ATVs, and local community.

Legette hosted Panthers teammates, including quarterback Bryce Young, in his hometown of Mullins, South Carolina, showcasing his horses, ATVs, and local community. Community Impact: Legette emphasized his joy in letting local residents see new faces outside of himself, celebrating his family and upbringing in Marion County.

Legette emphasized his joy in letting local residents see new faces outside of himself, celebrating his family and upbringing in Marion County. Unique Partnerships: The wide receiver continues to blend his southern lifestyle with brand collaborations, including an upcoming Halloween-themed Bojangles campaign featuring his horse, Dime Piece.

Taking the Panthers to Marion County

Long before he was catching passes in the NFL or landing major brand partnerships, Xavier Legette was just a kid growing up in Mullins, South Carolina. Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Legette has never hidden his deep southern roots. Ahead of the 2026 season, he gave his teammates a firsthand look at that life.

Accompanied by Sports Illustrated for a day-in-the-life feature, Legette treated Bryce Young and other teammates to a tour of his hometown. The trip included riding horses, tearing around on ATVs, and interacting with local residents in a town with a population hovering under 4,000 people. For Legette, the visit was less about showing off his hobbies and more about shining a light on the community that raised him.

“To tell you the truth, man, that part of it was great — for them to be able to come and do those things. But I think the best thing really in my eyes about the whole situation was them boys being able to come in my community,” Legette explained in an interview highlighting his work with Bojangles. “People in my community being able to see other people other than me, you know what I’m saying? Because they always see me.”

Local Cuisine and Viral Fan-Favorite Moments

Legette’s distinct personality and unfiltered southern charm have made him a darling of both the Panthers fan base and the broader NFL community. From viral post-draft press conferences to casually mentioning he had never tried asparagus before entering the league, his authenticity stands out in professional sports. That same authenticity was on display when his teammates sat down for a taste of local game.

During the visit, Legette shared traditional regional food with his teammates, confirming that raccoon made it onto the menu. While receiver David Moore and a few others partook in the meal, Legette noted that Bryce Young departed early before the dish was fully prepared. It added another memorable chapter to Legette’s growing list of viral cultural moments.

“I grew up there and I’m one of the first ones to be able to be in this position that I am being from Marion County,” Legette reflected. “So just being able for them to see other faces, they was excited.”

Bridging Football and Country Branding

Legette’s distinct lifestyle has naturally translated into unique commercial opportunities. Pepsi and Bojangles tapped the wide receiver for a content series that merges football season with Halloween, prominently featuring his prized horse, Dime Piece.

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Starting October 1, 2026, the Bojangles Bite Box will feature limited-edition haunted house packaging as part of the collaboration. Legette expressed immense enthusiasm for the project, noting how closely it aligns with his actual interests off the gridiron.

“I think it’s a great collab. It’s one of the biggest ones I’ve ever did, and man, I hope we can come up with something else for the future,” Legette said. “They understand my love for the horses and they wanted to bring that to life with this commercial. It’s great.”

Key Detail Context & Information Hometown Location Mullins, South Carolina (Marion County, population under 4,000) NFL Draft Pedigree Drafted in the 1st Round of 2024 by the Carolina Panthers out of South Carolina Teammates Involved Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver David Moore Brand Partnerships Bojangles (featuring haunted house packaging for the Bite Box starting Oct. 1) and Pepsi

As the Panthers navigate the rigors of the NFL calendar, Legette remains anchored by the family and friends who shaped him. Whether he is gearing up for game day, planning his next Halloween costume—with Spider-Man remaining a childhood favorite—or heading to Bojangles for a Bite Box, his journey back home remains central to who he is.

What do you make of Legette bringing his teammates out to Mullins for trail rides and local cuisine? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.