Peripheral Artery Disease in Women: Symptoms, Risks, and Early Detection

Peripheral artery disease poses a severe circulatory threat that is frequently overlooked in women, drastically amplifying the danger of strokes and heart attacks. Early detection of peripheral arterial disease remains vital for preventing severe cardiovascular complications, according to Medscape. Pharmacists fill a critical role in complex, team-based treatment strategies designed to manage PAD effectively, notes Drug Topics.

Peripheral Artery Disease and the Invisible Danger to Female Circulation

Unexplained leg pain during walks frequently acts as an early warning sign of the condition, points out Zoomer.com. Meanwhile, HMP Global Learning Network emphasizes that clinical burdens and strategic growth considerations must evolve within outpatient vascular care facilities to accommodate rising patient needs.

Global Health Groups Forge a Universal Heart Attack Definition in Munich

The world’s four leading cardiovascular health groups signed off on a universal definition of a heart attack in Munich. This landmark agreement aims to give millions of women better treatment after decades of being “deprioritised”. Historically, less common forms of heart attacks affecting women more frequently were coded as less important, leading to substandard care.

Prof Bryan Williams, the chief scientific and medical officer of the British Heart Foundation, spoke about the shift during the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology. “This is a landmark moment, a radical shift in how we define and diagnose heart attacks worldwide which will transform people’s care,” Williams told reporters in Munich. The guidelines reduce the troponin threshold for diagnosing heart attacks in women.

Upgraded Diagnostic Categories Target Spasms, Embolisms, and SCAD

The newly updated guidance upgrades three specific types of heart attacks up to 10 times more common in women. These conditions include coronary artery spasm, coronary embolism, and spontaneous coronary artery dissection, known as SCAD. Coronary artery spasm involves the tightening of the artery, depriving the heart muscle of blood and oxygen during periods of emotional stress, exercise, or extreme cold.

Photo: theguardian.com

Coronary embolism occurs when a blood clot or fatty deposit travels to a coronary artery to cause a blockage. SCAD stems from a tear in the coronary artery, with 80% of cases occurring in women, frequently during or soon after pregnancy. Prof Nicholas Mills, a cardiologist at the University of Edinburgh who led the international taskforce, noted that aligning these global diagnostic criteria is critical for patient survival.