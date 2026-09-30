Apple to Launch New Smart Home Hub, Apple TV, and HomePod Mini on October 13

Apple will introduce three long-awaited smart home products on Tuesday, October 13, according to reporting by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac. The hardware lineup includes a tabletop smart home hub featuring a 6-inch display, a refreshed HomePod mini in new color options, and an updated Apple TV 4K.

The Long-Awaited Smart Home Hub Arrives

Apple is finally ready to make its formal push into the dedicated smart-home control panel market. Its industrial design takes heavy inspiration from the iconic iMac G4, sporting a hemispherical base coupled with a free-floating screen that can be rotated, raised, lowered, and tilted.

The device operates on a custom operating system that seamlessly blends elements of iOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Built-in audio hardware allows it to pull double duty as a standard HomePod speaker while serving as the central command interface for HomeKit accessories. Beyond the tabletop model, Apple has previously engineered plans for a wall-mountable iteration, alongside more ambitious concepts like a higher-end version featuring a 9-inch display mounted on a 360-degree motorized robotic arm.

Hardware Refreshes for HomePod Mini and Apple TV

Accompanying the new smart display on October 13 are iterative updates to two existing ecosystem fixtures. The new HomePod mini and the latest Apple TV 4K will preserve their familiar physical chassis designs while integrating upgraded system-on-chip architectures. These faster internal processors are specifically required to drive local Siri AI capabilities.

The HomePod mini update also brings aesthetic refreshes, introducing vibrant new colorways including pink and green to the lineup. Both devices, along with the flagship hub, anchor Apple’s broader integration of Siri AI across the entire living room ecosystem.

Broader Ecosystem Roadmap and Privacy-First Security

The October 13 product drop represents a critical expansion under Chief Executive Officer John Ternus. The hardware rollout will continue beyond this initial trio. Apple plans to introduce a larger traditional HomePod update at a later, unannounced date.

Photo: 9to5mac.com

Hardware development also extends into perimeter security. Apple is actively engineering a privacy-focused home security camera and environmental sensor. This unannounced peripheral relies on spatial intelligence to detect which specific room an occupant is currently occupying, utilizing edge computing paradigms that purposefully avoid recording or storing video streams locally or in the cloud.