Utah Dirty Sodas Win MiLB Best New Alternate Identity Award

The Utah Dirty Sodas, a vibrant alternate identity created by the Salt Lake Bees in partnership with Swig, have been named Minor League Baseball’s 2026 Best New Alternate Identity. Selected from a competitive field of seven nominees, the team celebrated local culture through custom cream-and-red uniforms, themed Wednesday home games, and unique ballpark activations at The Ballpark at America First Square.

From Local Beverage Culture to National Ballpark Phenomenon

When the Salt Lake Bees first pulled back the curtain on the Utah Dirty Sodas identity in February, the franchise aimed to capture a distinct piece of regional lifestyle. By taking the field as the Dirty Sodas for the first time on April 1, the franchise turned routine midweek fixtures into high-energy celebrations of Utah flavor. The concept bested a crowded national ballot that featured six other creative monikers: the Columbus Scrambled Dogs, Las Vegas Headliners, Louisville Humidity, Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas, Reading Iced Coffees, and Tulsa Ranch Dippers.

Ashley Havili, vice president of marketing for Miller Sports + Entertainment, pointed directly to community collaboration as the catalyst for the honor. “This concept was created to celebrate something uniquely Utah while bringing together the energy of baseball, the creativity of Minor League Baseball and the culture surrounding dirty sodas,” Havili noted following the announcement. The execution leaned heavily into local roots, partnering with Swig—the state-born brand that helped popularize the mix of soda, cream, and flavored syrups since its 2010 founding—to drive fan engagement.

Design Elements and Game-Day Activations

The visual identity on the field matched the sensory experience in the concourses. Players donned cream-colored jerseys featuring bold red sleeves and “Dirty Sodas” scripted across the chest in brown lettering, paired with brown numbers and dual sleeve patches representing both the Utah Dirty Sodas and the Salt Lake Bees. The uniform was anchored by a brown-crowned, red-billed cap showcasing the primary Dirty Sodas logo.

Category Details Winning Identity Utah Dirty Sodas (Salt Lake Bees) Selected From 7 Nominees (including Scrambled Dogs, Headliners, Frozen Iguanas, etc.) Key Partners Swig, RARE Design, Miller Sports + Entertainment Schedule Integration Wednesday Home Games throughout the 2026 season

Wednesday home dates at The Ballpark at America First Square became distinct social events. Fans enjoyed custom ballpark branding, $3 Swig drinks, themed in-game entertainment, appearances by Swiggy and a massive inflatable Swig cup stationed prominently in right-center field. The aesthetic and operational blueprint was brought to life through a collaborative effort involving the Bees, Swig, and RARE Design, culminating in a national award that underscores how modern minor league franchises harness regional identity to drive attendance and engagement.