Scientists Urge Urgent Research into Wilkes Subglacial Basin

Scientists are calling for urgent research into East Antarctica’s Wilkes Subglacial Basin, a vast ice-filled region containing enough ice to raise global mean sea levels by an estimated 3 to 4 meters. A review published Wednesday in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment warns that major observational gaps prevent accurate predictions of how rapidly this vulnerable basin might retreat under climate pressure.

Mapping the Wilkes Subglacial Basin

The Wilkes Subglacial Basin spans roughly 1,400 by 400 kilometers. Much of its bedrock sits more than 2,000 meters below sea level. This topography exposes the massive ice sheet to ocean-driven melting and self-sustaining retreat.

Researchers published their findings in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, detailing how a lack of data leaves major uncertainties. According to Australia’s University of Tasmania (UTAS), this oversight makes the region a critical blind spot in climate modeling.

“The Wilkes Subglacial Basin is arguably the last unexplored place in Antarctica,” said lead author Matt King, a professor at UTAS and chief investigator at the Australian Center for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS).

The Mechanics of Marine Ice-Sheet Instability

While marine ice-sheet instability has long been a concern in parts of West Antarctica, researchers now recognize similar structural vulnerabilities across East Antarctica. Warm seawater is increasingly coming in contact with the ice sheet from below.

This thermal erosion triggers accelerated and potentially unstoppable ice loss on a massive scale.

“It’s all downhill from there,” said co-author Zhao Chen from the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership and ACEAS, describing the physical dynamics of the basin.

Historical Precedent and International Action

Geological records recovered from the region indicate that the basin—located largely within Australia’s Antarctic Territory—has undergone substantial retreat during past warm periods. This historical baseline heightens current concerns regarding its response to future climate change.

In response to these findings, the multi-national review was co-authored by researchers from countries including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Britain, and China. The team issued a direct call for coordinated global action to map the basin, improve ocean and ice-sheet observations, and reduce critical uncertainties surrounding future sea-level impacts.