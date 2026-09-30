Nikkei Rises and Yen Moves as Asia-Pacific Markets Close Half-Year

As the Asia-Pacific region closed out the fiscal half-year, the Japanese yen moved as investors and exporters sold foreign currency into the fiscal half-year end. Meanwhile, regional equities showed a mixed performance with the Nikkei 225 rising 1.0% despite weaker-than-expected domestic industrial output figures.

The Bottom Line

Yen Dynamics: The USD/JPY exchange rate fell from around 157.5 to around 156.4 on Japanese half-year-end flows.

The exchange rate fell from around 157.5 to around 156.4 on Japanese half-year-end flows. Equities Divergence: Tokyo equities advanced 1.0% even as August industrial production dropped 1.7% month-on-month, missing consensus estimates.

Tokyo equities advanced 1.0% even as August industrial production dropped 1.7% month-on-month, missing consensus estimates. Macro Pressures: Australian consumer inflation printed at 4.0% year-on-year, keeping the Reserve Bank of Australia under scrutiny ahead of the November policy meeting.

Fiscal Half-Year Flows Drive Yen Movement Against the Dollar

The foreign exchange market experienced notable volatility in Asia. During Asian trading hours, Japanese investors and exporters offloaded foreign currencies ahead of the fiscal half-year conclusion, driving the USD/JPY rate down from approximately 157.5 to near 156.4. The downward adjustment followed monetary policy commentary.

Speaking on Tuesday, Fed President John Williams indicated that there was no immediate pressure to hike borrowing costs again, though he noted a further increase might prove appropriate later in the year. But the broader macroeconomic backdrop in Tokyo complicated the session. Official data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry revealed that August industrial output fell 1.7% from July, missing the 1.7% expansion anticipated by consensus forecasts. Retail sales growth similarly slowed to 2.7% year-on-year, missing the 3.3% market expectation.

Regional Equity Resilience Amid Softening Industrial Metrics

Despite the contraction in Japanese factory production, local equities defied gravity. The benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.0% by the closing bell. Across the wider region, however, trading sentiment remained fragmented. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.1% following disappointing economic data and geopolitical friction sparked by a landmine explosion in the demilitarised zone. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished flat, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%.

In mainland China, official purchasing managers’ index data showed tentative stabilization. The official manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 in September from 49.8, breaking a two-month contraction streak. The non-manufacturing gauge rose to 50.2. Private surveys conducted by RatingDog echoed this modest improvement, with the manufacturing reading printing at a five-month high of 52.1. These prints crossed the wires just ahead of the week-long National Day holiday closure spanning October 1 through October 7.

Australian Inflation Metrics and Reserve Bank Rate Speculation

Down under, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) faced fresh pricing data as August consumer price index figures hit 4.0% year-on-year, matching consensus expectations and accelerating from 3.5%. Fuel costs served as the primary upward driver for headline inflation.

Crucially for monetary policymakers, the trimmed mean gauge—the central bank’s preferred core inflation measure—ticked up 0.2% month-on-month against a 0.3% forecast, holding steady at 3.6% year-on-year. This softer core print lessened pressure for a near-term rate rise. Following the RBA’s decision to lift its cash rate to 4.6% on Tuesday, current market pricing assigns roughly a 25% probability to a follow-up hike in November, leaving the Australian dollar under downward pressure.

Region / Index Recent Metric / Change Market Impact Japan (USD/JPY) Fell from 157.5 to 156.4 Driven by Japanese half-year-end flows. Japan (Nikkei 225) Gained 1.0% Resilient equity demand despite a 1.7% drop in industrial output. Australia (CPI August) 4.0% YoY (Trimmed mean 3.6%) Soft core reading lessened pressure for a near-term rate rise. China (Official PMI) Manufacturing at 50.1 Returned to expansion ahead of the National Day holiday break.

Commodities Retreat as Supply Catalysts Weigh on Energy

Energy markets extended previous session losses amid multiple downside catalysts. Brent crude previously settled down circa 2.5% at around $103 a barrel, while WTI closed at around $89. Reports indicated that Donald Trump backs a strategy to ease Russia sanctions in exchange for the release of political prisoners, a move that could potentially clear the path for commercial deals involving Russian oil and commodities.

Japan’s Nikkei Leads Declines in Asia Pacific Markets

Adding to the supply-side pressure, the U.S. Department of Energy offered up to 40 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Simultaneously, Goldman Sachs estimated that Persian Gulf oil exports rebounded to their 2025 average after doubling in September, with Saudi exports leading the rebound. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts led by Qatar produced little progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran, leaving open the risk of heightened geopolitical tensions following the U.S. midterms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.