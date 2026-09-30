Austria 2025 real GDP grew by 0.7 percent according to Statistik Austria

Austria’s real gross domestic product grew by 0.7% in 2025, according to revised national accounts data released by Statistik Austria.

Key Financial Takeaways for 2025 Performance Nominal Expansion: Nominal GDP reached 518,2 Mrd. Euro, translating to a per capita economic output of 56,298 euros.

Nominal GDP reached 518,2 Mrd. Euro, translating to a per capita economic output of 56,298 euros. Sector Divergence: Services grew by 1.6% in real terms, while the producing sector contracted by 1.8%, weighed down by a 1.7% drop in construction.

Services grew by 1.6% in real terms, while the producing sector contracted by 1.8%, weighed down by a 1.7% drop in construction. Investment Surge: Gross fixed capital investments registered a strong 4.3% increase.

Services Sector and Capital Investments Drive Upward Revision

The revised figures for 2025 demonstrate that growth was broader than preliminary metrics suggested. According to Manuela Lenk, fachstatistische Generaldirektorin of Statistik Austria, the upward adjustment rests on concrete pillars within domestic demand.

“The growth in the previous year was driven above all by the services sector, and goods manufacturing was also able to grow again. On the demand side, investments and consumer spending primarily supported the gross domestic product,” Lenk stated.

Real growth in the services sector hit 1.6%, with positive rates recorded across nearly all service-oriented branches. Concurrently, gross fixed capital investments expanded by 4.3%, and private consumption expenditures rose by 0.9%. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing also contributed positively, posting a 1.1% increase in real terms.

Industrial Contraction and Construction Weakness Offset Gains

But the balance sheet tells a different story for Austria’s heavy industries and construction markets. The producing sector as a whole experienced a 1.8% contraction in gross value added over the course of 2025.

Persistent weakness in the construction sector dragged down overall industrial performance with a 1.7% decline. However, this was partially mitigated by the goods manufacturing subsector, which managed a 1.6% real increase in output.

Austria Economic Indicators (2025 Final Figures) Economic Indicator Real Growth / Metric Real GDP Growth (2025) 0.7% Nominal GDP Volume 518,2 Mrd. Euro Nominal GDP Per Capita 56,298 Euros Services Sector Growth 1.6% Gross Fixed Capital Investment 4.3% Producing Sector Value Added -1.8%

Quarterly Momentum Adjustments into 2026

Alongside the annual figures, Statistik Austria published updated quarterly data for the first two quarters of 2026, pointing to modest recovery momentum.

For the first quarter of 2026, real GDP grew by 1.3% compared to the same period in the previous year, up from the preliminary 0.9% estimate published in June. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Q1 growth was revised upward from 0,2 to 0,3 percent.

For the second quarter of 2026, economic output rose by 0.6% year-over-year, improving upon the 0.4% figure reported in September. Sequentially, however, Q2 economic output contracted by 0.1%.