U2’s 10 Best Albums Ranked

As U2 celebrates their 50th anniversary, the band is preparing to release Carnaval de Luz in November, marking their first studio album in nine years. Looking back at their catalog, we’re looking at the albums that deserve a place in the top 10.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: U2 is marking five decades together, coinciding with the arrival of their first studio album in nine years, Carnaval de Luz.

U2 is marking five decades together, coinciding with the arrival of their first studio album in nine years, Carnaval de Luz. The Legacy: The band’s back catalog includes raw post-punk, atmospheric stadium anthems and electronic explorations.

The band’s back catalog includes raw post-punk, atmospheric stadium anthems and electronic explorations. The Rankings: A ten-album hierarchy.

From Windmill Lane to the Global Stage

U2’s journey began in Dublin, and their initial output captured the raw energy of a group still finding its footing. Ranked among their finest, 1980’s Boy showcases the atmospheric post-punk textures forged at Windmill Lane alongside producer Steve Lillywhite. Even back in their early days, songs such as “Out of Control,” “A Day Without Me” and “An Cat Dubh” signaled the extraordinary potential U2 would eventually realize. They lacked global self-assurance at that stage, yet their creative concepts abounded and the mood created at Windmill Lane by Steve Lillywhite and the four members was powerful.

By 1983, War transformed that early promise into commercial success, landing the #1 spot in the UK charts and earning gold status in the States. Propelled by the urgent, rallying cry of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and the hymnal “40,” the record infused a superb tracklist with gems like “Drowning Man,” “Surrender” and “New Year’s Day.”

The Eno and Lanois Era of Atmospheric Expansion

The mid-1980s introduced a stylistic pivot under the production guidance of Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois. 1984’s The Unforgettable Fire served as a sure-footed step into stardom, blending rock foundations with cinematic textures on songs like “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “Bad,” “A Sort of Homecoming” and the glimmering beauty of the title track.

That momentum culminated in their later career highlights and experimental side-project phases. Operating under the name Passengers in 1995, the band teamed up once again with Eno for Original Soundtracks 1. Designed for real and imaginary films, the project birthed the unexpected hit “Miss Sarajevo” featuring Luciano Pavarotti and embraced an adventurous electronic palette.

Defying Expectations in the 1990s and Beyond

Following the monumental pivot of Achtung Baby, 1993’s Zooropa captured some of the ‘mad genius’ energy that powered Zoo TV. It featured unconventional arrangements like the mechanical, abrasive “Numb” (written and performed by The Edge) and the magnificent “Stay (Faraway, So Close!),” alongside a collaboration with Johnny Cash on “The Wanderer.”

Similarly, 1997’s Pop stands as a chapter that is often overlooked or dismissed. While initially dismissed due to its rushed genesis, tracks like “Discotheque,” “Mofo,” “Last Night on Earth” and “Staring at the Sun” highlight a band admirably pushing the boundaries of what a ‘rock band’ should sound like. Later, 2004’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb proved their ongoing knack for balancing explosive stadium singles like “Vertigo” and “City of Blinding Lights” with deeply poignant songwriting like “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own.”

U2’s Ten Best Albums At a Glance

Rank Album Title Release Year Defining Track / Collaboration 10 Original Soundtracks 1 (as Passengers) 1995 “Miss Sarajevo” (feat. Luciano Pavarotti) 9 The Unforgettable Fire 1984 “Pride (In the Name of Love)” 8 How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb 2004 “Vertigo” 7 War 1983 “Sunday Bloody Sunday” 6 Pop 1997 “Discotheque” 5 Zooropa 1993 “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” 4 Boy 1980 “Out of Control”

Looking Toward Carnaval de Luz

As the countdown to Carnaval de Luz continues, the band’s willingness to continually rewrite their own artistic parameters remains their strength. Fifty years into a career, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. refuse to coast on nostalgia.