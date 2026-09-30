RTÉ Rugby Podcast: Ian Keatley on Munster’s Struggles & URC Review

Following a tough start to the URC season, four defeats for the Irish provinces have prompted a review of Munster Rugby’s organizational structure and a discussion of recent matches involving Leinster, Connacht, and Ulster on a podcast. Neil Treacy was joined by former Munster out-half Ian Keatley on the RTÉ Rugby Podcast to look back on the difficult opening period for the four Irish teams.

Munster and Peter O’Mahony’s Comments

Keatley reacted to explosive comments from his former captain Peter O’Mahony regarding the current state of Munster Rugby. Agreeing with the assessment, Keatley stated that changes are needed in the way the organisation is run if they are to return to their former glory. The discussion also covered Munster’s 26-20 defeat to Glasgow Warriors, where Keatley noted he was encouraged by certain elements of their play despite the loss, alongside signs of a new style of playing.

Leinster, Connacht, and Ulster Reviews

The podcast also reviewed Leinster’s defeat against the Lions in Johannesburg, examining the positives Leo Cullen’s side could take after collecting two losing-bonus points, as well as addressing reports that Caelan Doris will be out until the new year. In Galway, Connacht were worn down in the final quarter by a powerful and relentless Stormers side on Friday night, raising questions about whether Irish teams have an issue playing South African sides. Meanwhile, Ulster faced a daunting trip to Glasgow as they attempted to rebound from their defeat to Edinburgh following a shocking 50-minute stretch.

WXV Global Series Recap

In the latter part of the episode, Hannah O’Connor joined the RTÉ Rugby Podcast to grade Ireland’s opening two WXV Global Series matches against the USA and Japan. Listeners can access the RTÉ Rugby Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or via other podcast platforms.